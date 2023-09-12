Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download on September 18

Apple Software updates
iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and WatchOS 10 are now available for download
Earlier this year, at WWDC 2023, Apple offered a sneak peek at some of the new features of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. iOS 17 features a slew of very cool new functionalities, such as NameDrop, Poster Card, some big changes in iMessage, the all-new StandBy mode, and many more. You can take a deep dive and check out our iOS 17 preview.

iPadOS 17, on the other hand, adds some needed features to the iPad, namely Interactive Widgets on the home screen, Live Activities, better lock screen personalization, and, let's not forget, Health for iPad. Check out our iPadOS 17 piece for more details.

Now, after the Wonderlust 2023 event is behind our backs, we know the exact date these new software updates will be widely available for download.

iOS 17, and iPadOS 17 will be available for download on September 18.

Which iPhones will get iOS 17?


Here's a full list of the phones that iOS 17 supports.


iOS 17 will NOT be available for the following older iPhones:

  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6s

Which iPads will get iPadOS 17?


The following iPads will get iPadOS 17 on September 18:

  • iPad (6th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later)
  • 10.5-inch iPad Pro
  • 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)

