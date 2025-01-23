If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
An unnamed private social media account has provided information about the rumored iPhone SE 4 and the upcoming entry-level iPad and their potential releases. Now that Samsung has just announced its Galaxy S25 and with all the upgrades the iPhone SE 4 would reportedly be getting, things are about to get interesting.
The iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now and leaks are painting an exciting picture of what we might expect. The device is said to come with an updated design and could even feature the fancy Dynamic Island, it may be able to run Apple Intelligence (unlike the iPhone 14 Pro) and may come with the A18 chip powering the iPhone 16.
The mention of specific builds of iOS and iPadOS indicates that the devices that are referred to may be getting ready for their long-anticipated shipment. Rumors point to a potential launch early in the year, although it seems unlikely that the devices will come this month.
Usually, Apple releases like this one fall more into early spring. The iPhone SE 4 is positioned, according to rumors, as quite the attractive device with a possible price tag of $499 for a flagship chip, Apple Intelligence support, an upgraded design, and a 48MP camera.
Once released, it would be a direct competitor to the likes of the yet-unannounced Galaxy A56 and Pixel 9a, but it's also looking very good as a possible rival to 'vanilla' flagship phones such as the iPhone 16.
Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad may not see any notable design changes and is expected to upgrade to the A17 Pro or A18 chip, again, for Apple Intelligence.
Given the anonymity of the X account, the information should be taken with a grain of salt, just like most rumors about unreleased devices. Nevertheless, I bet loads of people would be eyeing the iPhone SE 4 if all the suggested upgrades were to be the real deal.
On Tuesday, Apple released an RC update, meaning the next operating system to come, iOS 18.3, is going to be soon released publically. If this social media account is to be believed, the aforementioned iPhone SE 4 and iPads are just around the corner.
