If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon

Apple iPhone
Render of an iPhone SE on a dark background.
An unnamed private social media account has provided information about the rumored iPhone SE 4 and the upcoming entry-level iPad and their potential releases. Now that Samsung has just announced its Galaxy S25 and with all the upgrades the iPhone SE 4 would reportedly be getting, things are about to get interesting.

On Tuesday, Apple released an RC update, meaning the next operating system to come, iOS 18.3, is going to be soon released publically. If this social media account is to be believed, the aforementioned iPhone SE 4 and iPads are just around the corner.

The iPhone SE 4 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now and leaks are painting an exciting picture of what we might expect. The device is said to come with an updated design and could even feature the fancy Dynamic Island, it may be able to run Apple Intelligence (unlike the iPhone 14 Pro) and may come with the A18 chip powering the iPhone 16.

The private X account says now that the 22D8062 build of iOS 18.3 will come pre-installed on the iPhone SE 4, while the 22D2060 build of iPadOS 18.3 is said to be prepped for the iPad 11th gen and the iPad Air.

The mention of specific builds of iOS and iPadOS indicates that the devices that are referred to may be getting ready for their long-anticipated shipment. Rumors point to a potential launch early in the year, although it seems unlikely that the devices will come this month.

Usually, Apple releases like this one fall more into early spring. The iPhone SE 4 is positioned, according to rumors, as quite the attractive device with a possible price tag of $499 for a flagship chip, Apple Intelligence support, an upgraded design, and a 48MP camera.

Once released, it would be a direct competitor to the likes of the yet-unannounced Galaxy A56 and Pixel 9a, but it's also looking very good as a possible rival to 'vanilla' flagship phones such as the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad may not see any notable design changes and is expected to upgrade to the A17 Pro or A18 chip, again, for Apple Intelligence.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, could arrive with the M3 chip (not the M4, unfortunately) and could possibly get a much-needed upgraded display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Given the anonymity of the X account, the information should be taken with a grain of salt, just like most rumors about unreleased devices. Nevertheless, I bet loads of people would be eyeing the iPhone SE 4 if all the suggested upgrades were to be the real deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

