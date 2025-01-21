The iPhone SE 4 might get a flagship-grade feature we didn’t expect
Reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared some exciting info about the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is starting to look like quite the amazing iPhone for its expected $499 price.
According to multiple reports from recent months, the yet-unannounced iPhone SE 4 (which may end up being called iPhone SE and not 16E after all) is shaping up to be a very serious contender in the mid-range smartphone market and may even steal some of the iPhone 16 sales.
This move would make the iPhone SE 4 design seem even more modern, a huge jump from the 2016-looking iPhone SE 3. The Dynamic Island was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and is currently the approach Apple has taken to house the Face ID and selfie camera on its premium iPhone models.
It's not just about looks though, as the Dynamic Island can shape-shift to display background processes such as music playing or indicate an incoming call plus a multitude of other alerts.
For one, the iPhone SE 4 may seriously look like a modern iPhone. Then, the device is said to come with a powerful A18 chip, as seen in the likes of the 2024 premium iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus phones. Also, it's said it may be able to run Apple Intelligence, which is absolutely spectacular given the fact that the normal iPhone 15 can't run it (only the Pros from that lineup can).
Meanwhile, the mid-range iPhone is likely to introduce a small price increase and come at $70 more than its predecessor, with rumors indicating a starting price of $499. But honestly, for all that has surfaced from the internet's dark corners about this phone so far, and now this Dynamic Island possibility, who can argue with that price?
A 60Hz display may feel like a missed chance for an epic upgrade (as 120Hz is becoming standard even for midrangers); however, even the iPhone 16 sports a 60Hz display, so it doesn't feel much of a compromise anyway.
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to become official sometime in the spring, although the exact date isn't known at this time. Judging by all the leaked details, it should come as a serious contender to midrangers like the upcoming Galaxy A56 and Pixel 9a, and in fact, may even challenge its own team-mate, the iPhone 16, for attention. Hopefully, most of the rumors will turn out to be true, as if they do, I'll be seriously eyeing it for an upgrade.
