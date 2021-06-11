iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect

We are just a couple of months before the expected arrival of Apple's iPhone 13 series, but the steady barrage of leaks has painted a pretty decent picture of what;s to be expected.









Here are the top five features that will reportedly make the cut on the iPhone 13.





#1: Much better battery life







There will be gains all across the board when it comes to batteries. Here's the rundown:





iPhone 13 Pro Max - 4,352mAh vs iPhone 12 Pro Max's 3,687mAh

iPhone 13/13 Pro - 3,095mAh vs iPhone 12/12 Pro's 2,815mAh

iPhone 13 mini - 2,406mAh vs iPhone 12 mini's 2,227mAh



As seen in this brief comparison,

As seen in this brief comparison, all new iPhones will likely ship with beefier batteries which should drastically improve their battery life. But it's not just the larger batteries that will improve the energy efficiency, it's also the LTPO OLED displays and the much faster A15 Bionic chipset that will likely be responsible for the energy saving gains. Last year's iPhone 12 series actually came with slightly decreased batteries in comparison with the previous iPhone 11 series, so it's refreshing to see a massive increase in the battery department. So far it seems that battery life could be one of the key features of the upcoming iPhone 13 generation.





The larger batteries will lead to slightly thicker phones, but it's worth it.



#2: OLED display with adaptive refresh rate









#3: Performance overwhelming with the Apple A15 Bionic







The Apple A15 Bionic chipset will be based on a 5nm manufacturing technology and is already reportedly in production at TSMC's foundries. This will hopefully allow it to deal with the global semiconductor shortage and be ready for a September release of its iPhone lineup. If previous years are indicative in any way, we should see massive performance improvements in comparison with the previous generation. In particular, the Apple A14 Bionic was a pretty solid improvement over the A13 Bionic, but most of that was because of the 5nm manufacturing process in contrast with the 7nm of the older device. That's why we don't expect such massive gains, but we would probably see great bumps anyway.











#4: The return of Touch ID











#5: Improved camera system





The iPhone 13 is expected to come with an improved camera system , which will likely feature a much, much better ultra wide-angle lens. Venerable iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects a wider f/1.8 in comparison with the iPhone 12's f/ 2.4 aperture, which should provide sharper photos with less noise. The number of physical lens elements is also reportedly increasing from five to six, which should theoretically reduce the image distortion, and that's something very important for wider angle images. Finally, autofocus is reportedly coming to the ultra wide-angle lens, which is a great thing to have. Aside from the ultra wide-angle camera, all iPhone 13 models are rumored to score the LiDAR depth-perception system as well as sensor-shift stabilization which should deliver much sharper night-time image aside from the obvious benefits to video shooting.



