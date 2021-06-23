iPhone 13 family dummy units smile for the camera

T-Mobile's 5Gin moonshine and 5Ginger beer mark Extended Range 5G coverage milestone

Developer recreates Android 12's Material You wallpaper theme, and it's even better

Shrunken notch, bigger camera, and a new iPhone 13 Pro design

This is what iPhone 13 Portrait Mode for video might look like

LG Velvet 2 Pro appears in all its glory in new unboxing video

Believe it or not, Microsoft's Surface Duo is cheaper than ever before (brand new)