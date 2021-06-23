iPhone 13 family dummy units smile for the camera

iPhone 13 family dummy units smile for the camera1
We are a couple of months away from the announcement and subsequent release of the highly anticipated iPhone 13 family. Usually, new iPhones get a dedicated hardware event in the first half of September and get released later in the month. As the month of September is nearing, we've been hit with a pretty heavy barrage of iPhone 13-related news, the latest one of which gives us a pretty good look at the upcoming iPhone 13 devices.
The biggest differences visible here are the revamped camera lens placement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, which have gone for a diagonal array in contrast with the vertical one on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11. That makes for an interesting new look that will help differentiate the newer models from the older iPhones.
Another thing that sticks out, both figuratively and literally, is the imposing camera island gracing the back of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's slightly larger than the one on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sadly, we can't see the fronts of the dummies, which could be showing the slightly smaller notches that are rumored.
As far as iPhone 13 hardware and features are concerned, there will be a 5nm Apple Bionic chipset, LTPO OLED display with variable refresh rate for the first time ever on iPhones (only on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, though), improved portrait mode, as well as larger F1.8 aperture for the ultra-wide camera. The rumored return of Touch ID could be another highlight of 2021's iPhone lineup: supposedly, we will see a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display of the iPhone 13 to complement Face ID and biometrics even better.
We will definitely know more about the upcoming iPhone 13 series as summer takes hold, with the rumor mill turning up a gear and giving us a better insight at what we should expect. Until then, our iPhone 13 rumor round-up should keep you posted on the notable changes.
