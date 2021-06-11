$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple

iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises

Peter Kostadinov
Peter Kostadinov
Jun 11, 2021, 6:55 AM
The iPhone 13 models have just made the rounds over the Eurasian Economic Commission well ahead of their autumn release, 9To5Mac reports.Rolling under the A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. model numbers, the upcoming iPhones' listings with the Eurasian Economic Commission don't really spill the beans on anything noteworthy about the upcoming devices. It's just a requirement for all hardware that utilizes encryption, which is definitely true for the iPhone 13 lineup.

You might be wondering why have seven separate model numbers if we expect four phones, namely the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max? Simple, there will be a couple of slightly-differing versions of the iPhone 13 released in different regions of the world, where they'd have to conform to different norms and regulations.

For example, whatever you do, you can't disable the shutter camera sound of iPhones intended for Japan or South Korea, while FaceTime audio and Wi-Fi calling are unavailable on the Chinese version of the iPhone. These changes might seem small, but they require a different regulatory listing.

As a reminder, Apple usually hosts its iPhone-centric hardware keynotes in early-to-mid September, and 2021 is no different. We expect four devices, as mentioned, with generally the same standout iPhone 12 design that's reminiscent of the iPhone 4/4s era. Some other iPhone 13 specs claim a 5nm Apple Bionic chipset, LTPO OLED display with variable refresh rate, improved portrait mode, as well as larger F1.8 aperture for the ultra-wide camera.

That, and a rumored return of Touch ID could be some of the highlights of 2021's iPhone lineup: supposedly, we will see a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display of the iPhone 13 to complement Face ID and biometrics even better.

We will definitely know more about the upcoming iPhone 13 series come summer, as the rumor mill will definitely turn up a gear and give us a better insight at what we should expect. Until then, our iPhone 13 rumor round-up should keep you posted on the notable changes.

