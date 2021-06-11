iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises
The iPhone 13 models have just made the rounds over the Eurasian Economic Commission well ahead of their autumn release, 9To5Mac reports.Rolling under the A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. model numbers, the upcoming iPhones' listings with the Eurasian Economic Commission don't really spill the beans on anything noteworthy about the upcoming devices. It's just a requirement for all hardware that utilizes encryption, which is definitely true for the iPhone 13 lineup.
For example, whatever you do, you can't disable the shutter camera sound of iPhones intended for Japan or South Korea, while FaceTime audio and Wi-Fi calling are unavailable on the Chinese version of the iPhone. These changes might seem small, but they require a different regulatory listing.
That, and a rumored return of Touch ID could be some of the highlights of 2021's iPhone lineup: supposedly, we will see a fingerprint scanner embedded within the display of the iPhone 13 to complement Face ID and biometrics even better.
We will definitely know more about the upcoming iPhone 13 series come summer, as the rumor mill will definitely turn up a gear and give us a better insight at what we should expect. Until then, our iPhone 13 rumor round-up should keep you posted on the notable changes.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (38 updates)
-
Now reading
11 June iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises
-
6 June Black iPhone 13 Pro will reportedly be a lot darker than Graphite and Space Grey Apple products
-
3 June All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
-
2 June Tipster shares 5G iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro CAD files which corroborate earlier leaks
-
2 June iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries