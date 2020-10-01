Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Retailer data hints at the impending arrival of five iPhone 12 models

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 01, 2020, 5:43 AM
Retailer data hints at the impending arrival of five iPhone 12 models
Apple will unveil no less than five iPhone 12 models on October 13, if a new report is to go by.

The Cupertino giant was earlier expected to announce four 5G-ready models this month, and a 4G-only variant early next year. 

Back in 2019, an analyst had claimed that the iPhone 12 series would include six models, including two LTE-only versions. 

The new report, which is supposedly based on the database of some retailers in Europe, is more in line with that prediction. The order systems of retailers have also revealed memory and color variants for the iPhone 12. 

The entry-level model, which will reportedly be called the iPhone 12 mini, will offer the most color choices, including black, white, coral, blue, red, and yellow. Storage will apparently start at 64GB, and 128GB and 256GB models will also be available.

Color choices will seemingly be somewhat restricted for the other iPhone 12 models, with Apple sticking to three classic colors: black, white, and silver. The Midnight Green and Gold options are probably on their way out. These models, which we surmise will be known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions.

That's all the information retailer order management systems have presumably unveiled but it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Per most sources, all new models will have the new A14 Bionic under the hood and will feature an OLED display. Rumor has it that the Pro models will offer a triple camera system with a LiDar sensor, and the other variants will feature a dual-camera array. It's also being alleged that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would be the main flagship model, and it would be more differentiated from the iPhone 12 Pro than last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max was from the 11 Pro.

Price will reportedly start at $699, and could go as high as $1,199.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$1900
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 is official: the Android phone for the masses
Popular stories
The Pixel 4a 5G is now official: Google's best value-for-money phone
Popular stories
Apple Watch SE Review: price innovations
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Unboxing and Hands-on

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless