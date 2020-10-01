Retailer data hints at the impending arrival of five iPhone 12 models



The Cupertino giant was earlier expected to announce four 5G-ready models this month, and a 4G-only variant early next year.



Back in 2019, an analyst had claimed that the iPhone 12 series would include six models, including two LTE-only versions.



The new report, which is supposedly based on the database of some retailers in Europe, is more in line with that prediction. The order systems of retailers have also revealed memory and color variants for the iPhone 12.



The entry-level model, which will reportedly be called the iPhone 12 mini, will offer the most color choices, including black, white, coral, blue, red, and yellow. Storage will apparently start at 64GB, and 128GB and 256GB models will also be available.



Color choices will seemingly be somewhat restricted for the other iPhone 12 models, with Apple sticking to three classic colors: black, white, and silver. The Midnight Green and Gold options are probably on their way out. These models, which we surmise will be known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions.



That's all the information retailer order management systems have presumably unveiled but it must be taken with a pinch of salt.



Per most sources, all new models will have the new Per most sources, all new models will have the new A14 Bionic under the hood and will feature an OLED display. Rumor has it that the Pro models will offer a triple camera system with a LiDar sensor, and the other variants will feature a dual-camera array. It's also being alleged that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would be the main flagship model , and it would be more differentiated from the iPhone 12 Pro than last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max was from the 11 Pro.



