More iPhone 12 5G details leak ahead of possible event date reveal next Tuesday
Apple iPhone 12/Mini concept render
Apple recently introduced new iPad and Apple Watch models but attention is already turning toward the inevitable iPhone 12 5G announcement in October. Thanks to tipster Jon Prosser, more info about those plans is now available.
The iPhone 12 event could be announced next week
It was revealed in August that Apple had scheduled the iPhone 12 5G unveiling for the week commencing October 12. Recent reports have been more concrete with Tuesday, October 13, tipped as the exact date.
Apple typically gives between 10-12 days’ notice for big product launch events so that the press and other people have time to organize flights and hotels. Any other year that would lead to invites being sent out as soon as this Thursday.
But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much like the recent September 2020 and WWDC 2020 events, the iPhone 12 5G announcement will be entirely pre-recorded, so one weeks’ notice is sufficient.
The first iPhone 12 shipment will head to distributors on Monday
The public may still have a two-week wait until iPhone 12 launch preparations start publicly, but behind the scenes, everything is well underway. According to Prosser, the first shipment of iPhone 12 units will leave factories next Monday, October 5.
The shipment reportedly contains the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Those devices feature dual-camera setups on the rear, much like the iPhone 11, and OLED displays with slimmer bezels.
Buyers can also expect to find the recently announced A14 Bionic chipset on the inside along with a Lightning connector and the usual 64GB of internal storage as standard. As per usual, 128GB and 256GB models are in the works.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, aren’t being shipped to distributors next week. They are still delayed and Prosser has reiterated his previous claims of a release in November.
These devices will, nevertheless, offer a series of improvements over the standard models including an upgraded camera system that benefits from main, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooters in addition to a new LiDAR Scanner.
Also on the way are welcome upgrades in the RAM and storage departments. Whereas the standard iPhone 12 boasts a 4/64GB configuration as standard, the premium iPhone 12 Pro models will benefit from a 6/128GB option. If that amount of storage isn’t enough, Apple is preparing 256GB and 512GB variants as well.
One thing that seems very unlikely at the moment, however, is support for a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate.
Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 5G pricing breakdown
Pricing information is still very much in the air right now, although the final prices should be within the following ranges for each device in their standard configuration:
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini – $649-699
- Apple iPhone 12 – $749-799
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro – $999-1,049
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – $1,099-1,149
Subsequent storage options should cost an additional $100 with the only exception being the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which will probably be available for an additional $50 instead.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 12 leaks (75 updates)
-
Now reading
29 September More iPhone 12 5G details leak ahead of possible event date reveal next Tuesday
-
28 September iPhone 12 production may not peak until Q1 2021, new models may feature a superior 5G architecture
-
28 September Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
-
25 September Wall Street analyst suggests iPhone 12 mini could be the rumored 4G-only model
-
25 September Leaked sticker reaffirms the 'iPhone 12 mini' name