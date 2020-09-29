More iPhone 12 5G details leak ahead of possible event date reveal next Tuesday

Apple iPhone 12/Mini concept render





The iPhone 12 event could be announced next week

It was revealed in August that Apple had scheduled the iPhone 12 5G unveiling for the week commencing October 12. Recent reports have been more concrete with Tuesday, October 13, tipped as the exact date.



Prosser has today corroborated those reports by saying



Apple typically gives between 10-12 days’ notice for big product launch events so that the press and other people have time to organize flights and hotels. Any other year that would lead to invites being sent out as soon as this Thursday.



But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much like the recent September 2020 and WWDC 2020 events, the iPhone 12 5G announcement will be entirely pre-recorded, so one weeks’ notice is sufficient.

The first iPhone 12 shipment will head to distributors on Monday

The public may still have a two-week wait until iPhone 12 launch preparations start publicly, but behind the scenes, everything is well underway. According to Prosser, the first shipment of iPhone 12 units will leave factories next Monday, October 5.



The shipment reportedly contains the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Those devices feature dual-camera setups on the rear, much like the



Buyers can also expect to find the recently announced A14 Bionic chipset on the inside along with a Lightning connector and the usual 64GB of internal storage as standard. As per usual, 128GB and 256GB models are in the works.



The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, aren’t being shipped to distributors next week. They are still delayed and Prosser has reiterated his previous claims of a release in November.



These devices will, nevertheless, offer a series of improvements over the standard models including an upgraded camera system that benefits from main, ultra-wide, and telephoto shooters in addition to a new LiDAR Scanner.



Also on the way are welcome upgrades in the RAM and storage departments. Whereas the standard iPhone 12 boasts a 4/64GB configuration as standard, the premium iPhone 12 Pro models will benefit from a 6/128GB option. If that amount of storage isn’t enough, Apple is preparing 256GB and 512GB variants as well.



One thing that seems very unlikely at the moment, however, is support for a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 5G pricing breakdown

Pricing information is still very much in the air right now, although the final prices should be within the following ranges for each device in their standard configuration:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini – $649-699

Apple iPhone 12 – $749-799

Apple iPhone 12 Pro – $999-1,049

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – $1,099-1,149

Subsequent storage options should cost an additional $100 with the only exception being the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which will probably be available for an additional $50 instead.




