Huawei's Watch 3 is coming on June 2 with HarmonyOS and Apple Watch-like crown
Now, Huawei is finally ready with the next version of the Watch 2 - the Watch 3! The company took on Weibo to announce the smartwatch is going to debut on June 2.
Unfortunately, eSIM is still very far from replacing traditional SIM cards, but we're curious to see if this might change as more products adopt the new eSIM standard. Perhaps Google is planning to start pushing it again with the Pixel 6, and the Pixel Watch.
The design is expected to remain circular, with 42/46mm versions for you to choose from. It is said that the watch will come with silicone or leather straps out of the box, although it would be great if it's with both!
The promotional image shows a digital crown, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch 6. Let's see if Huawei is going to give it the same functionality!
Last but certainly not least, the Watch 3 is expected to run the long-awaited HarmonyOS. We expect to see a new UI and Huawei's evergrowing AppGallery, which can make the watch much more functional than some competitors like the OnePlus Watch, which, as it turns out, isn't all that "smart".
On the other hand, HarmonyOS' smartphone debut is also expected to take place very soon! We don't have any official information yet, but July or even June seems like the most likely time for the new Huawei P50 series to come out (finally).
Meanwhile, Honor - now an independent brand, is back on everyone's radar, as the company's German Twitter account confirmed Honor devices would fully support Google Mobile Services (again), starting with the Honor 50 series - also expected to debut very soon!
Huawei's HarmonyOS is ready to take on the competition
Last but certainly not least, the Watch 3 is expected to run the long-awaited HarmonyOS. We expect to see a new UI and Huawei's evergrowing AppGallery, which can make the watch much more functional than some competitors like the OnePlus Watch, which, as it turns out, isn't all that "smart".
On the other hand, HarmonyOS' smartphone debut is also expected to take place very soon! We don't have any official information yet, but July or even June seems like the most likely time for the new Huawei P50 series to come out (finally).
Meanwhile, Honor - now an independent brand, is back on everyone's radar, as the company's German Twitter account confirmed Honor devices would fully support Google Mobile Services (again), starting with the Honor 50 series - also expected to debut very soon!