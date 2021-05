Huawei's Watch 3 is coming on June 2 with HarmonyOS and Apple Watch-like crown

Now, Huawei is finally ready with the next version of the Watch 2 - the Watch 3! The company took on Weibo to announce the smartwatch is going to debut on June 2.You should expect significant health monitoring upgrades like the ability to measure body temperature. Furthermore, the Watch 3 is expected to become more independent than ever thanks to the support of eSIM.This technology came to the spotlight in 2017 with the release of the Pixel 2 by Google Unfortunately, eSIM is still very far from replacing traditional SIM cards, but we're curious to see if this might change as more products adopt the new eSIM standard. Perhaps Google is planning to start pushing it again with the Pixel 6 , and the Pixel Watch Battery life on the Watch 3 is said to be exceptional - that's something we've come to expect from the power-efficient Huawei smartwatches, which made them some of the best smartwatches on the market.The design is expected to remain circular, with 42/46mm versions for you to choose from. It is said that the watch will come with silicone or leather straps out of the box, although it would be great if it's with both!