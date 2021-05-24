Honor confirms it! The Google Mobile Services version of Android returns with its new line
Back last November, Huawei announced that it had sold its Honor sub-brand to a consortium that valued the company at $15.2 billion USD. With Huawei already reporting a drop in shipments, there were some who wondered why the beleaguered manufacturer would erase more shipments by getting rid of Honor. The reason why Huawei jettisoned Honor actually makes a lot of sense.
Honor also mentioned that the upcoming units will still use Magic UI although there will be some new features added to the user interface. Besides Google, Honor also is restarting partnerships with U.S. firms like Qualcomm and Intel. For example, the Honor 50 series will be powered by the new Snapdragon 778G chipset.
There will be three different models in the Honor 50 series each with an AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate that updates the screen 120 times per second. The handsets will come with a triple rear camera setup and dual front-facing selfie snappers.