Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony

Huawei's CEO, Ren Zhengfei, took the stage to unveil a bunch of new Huawei products. The new MatePad Pro with a number of new accessories, the Huawei Watch 3, FreeBuds 4, and a few smart monitors. HarmonyOS also made an official debut. It will be coming with the newly announced devices and many older ones like the P40, P30, P20, and even the P10 series. The same goes for the Mate series of phones. However, what wasn't expected also happened. Huawei finally took the wraps off the long-awaited P50 Pro. The design is striking, with two massive camera plates on the back, which are housing four cameras.

















Photography's always been the focus of Huawei's "P" series of smartphones. The P50 Pro is expected to boast the largest camera sensor on any phone, matching the one from the Sharp Aquos R6. We can also confirm that the Leica partnership stays in place despite the breakup rumors between the German camera and the Chinese giant.



Huawei's CEO introduced the phone by saying that it was supposed to come out in the spring, but the company has faced challenges on the way to its release. Therefore, he still can't say exactly when the phone is coming out. We assume Huawei felt pressured to finally show off the device since the rumors were piling up for a while.




