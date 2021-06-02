Huawei’s Harmony OS-equipped MatePad tablets are official

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 and 10.8

Huawei MatePad 11

Harmony OS 2.0

Harmony OS 2.0 offers some cool features such as Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaborate Mode. These modes allow the MatePad tablets to connect seamlessly to a Windows PC and either act as a second display (Extend Mode) or mirror your PC screen on the MatePad tablet (Mirror Mode) and use the M-Pencil to draw or scribe.





The Collaborate Mode is even more interesting - it enables cross-platform actions between Harmony OS and Windows. You can simply drag images, documents or files between the two connected devices.





There's also enhanced mouse support baked in the Harmony OS, alongside live app previews for a true desktop-like experience.

Accessories

During the launch, Huawei also announced two accessories for its new tablet range. The M-Pencil has been upgraded and now features a platinum-coated pen nib, supports 4,096 levels of pressure, and has a 9ms latency.



The Smart Magnetic Keyboard made its debut today - it’s a full-size keyboard with some nice tactile features such as a



Price and availability

The prices and availability of the new MatePad tablets may vary depending on the market. We have the European pricing and it’s as follows:



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 - € 799

Huawei MatePad 11 - €399



There’s no information about availability in the US at this time. During the launch, Huawei also announced two accessories for its new tablet range. The M-Pencil has been upgraded and now features a platinum-coated pen nib, supports 4,096 levels of pressure, and has a 9ms latency.The Smart Magnetic Keyboard made its debut today - it’s a full-size keyboard with some nice tactile features such as a 1.3 mm key travel. This accessory supports wireless charging and can be easily paired with the new MatePad tablets via Bluetooth.The prices and availability of the new MatePad tablets may vary depending on the market. We have the European pricing and it’s as follows:Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 -Huawei MatePad 11 -There’s no information about availability in the US at this time.