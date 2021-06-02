Huawei Watch 3 goes official with Harmony OS, eSIM, and a rotating crown

Huawei Watch 3: Software and features

The Huawei Watch 3 is the first wearable equipped with Harmony OS - Huawei’s in-house developed operating system. The first big plus is the App Gallery, which is now on the watch itself. This means you can install apps without the need to transfer them via your smartphone.There are other cool features baked in the watch - such as the ability to turn it into a remote control for your smartphone camera, unlock your car, or control your smart home appliances. The array of sensors provide quite thorough health tracking - you can monitor your body temperature, heart rate, SpO2, and sleep in real-time. The built-in fitness assistant supports more than 100 workout modes, and can also track your VO2max performance.Huawei smartwatches are notorious for their long battery life. The eSIM-support and the 60Hz display refresh rate have taken their toll, for sure, but the Watch 3 can still last 3 full days in 4G mode and up to 14 days in what the company calls ultra-long battery life mode.The Huawei Watch 3 Pro on the other hand features a bigger battery and can stretch those numbers to 5 days of standard 4G use, and 21 days in ultra battery mode respectively.The Huawei Watch 3 will be available in different styles - Active (silicone strap), Classic (leather strap), and Elite (metal strap). The Watch 3 Pro will be available in Classic and Elite Edition.