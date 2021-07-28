Last-minute Huawei P50 Pro leak details everything, including lack of 5G

No 5G for the Huawei P50 Pro?

The return of Huawei's monochrome camera

A 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support has been chosen as the main camera. It sits next to a 40-megapixel f/1.6 monochrome camera and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle alternative.



If that wasn't enough, a 64-megapixel zoom camera complete with an f/3.5 aperture and OIS is included too. It enables 3.5x optical zoom and a ridiculous 100x digital zoom mode to rival Samsung's Space Zoom feature. It's worth noting that Huawei could still release a 5G version of the P50 Pro, but it would make more sense to reserve any available chips for the P50 Pro+ because it'll retail at a higher price point and command better profit margins.







Impressive fast charging tech and lots more

Completing the Huawei P50 Pro package is reportedly a 4,360mAh battery with 50W fast wireless charging and 66W fast wired charging tech, the latter of which is enabled by the USB-C port.

Other Huawei P50 Pro features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and support for the brand’s custom nano-SD card standard up to 256GB of storage. It also offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.



For anyone interested in the dimensions, the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro is said to measure in at 158.8mm×72.8mm×8.5mm. That makes it noticeably smaller than both 6.7-inch

Software wasn't mentioned in today's report, but the Huawei P50 Pro is largely expected to be one of the first smartphones to ship with HarmonyOS instead of Android straight out of the box. For anyone interested in the dimensions, the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro is said to measure in at 158.8mm×72.8mm×8.5mm. That makes it noticeably smaller than both 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm) and 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 + (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm).