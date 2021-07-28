Last-minute Huawei P50 Pro leak details everything, including lack of 5G

Last-minute Huawei P50 Pro leak details everything, including lack of 5G0
Remember Huawei? Nowadays the brand is irrelevant outside of China but it’s still announcing new smartphones and ahead of tomorrow’s Huawei P50 event one of its next high-end devices has been detailed in full.
While we’ve become accustomed to 5G smartphones in recent months, MySmartPrice reports that the Huawei P50 Pro will be limited to 4G LTE networks. The move is likely related to the ongoing US trade restrictions, which restrict the supply of 5G chips.
Huawei stockpiled components for months in the lead-up to the implementation of trade restrictions last September, but ten months on the brand has likely run out of stock, hence the focus on a 4G model.
That network connectivity looks set to be enabled by the Kirin 9000 chipset, which Huawei previously used inside the Mate 40 series and in this instance is coupled with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.
Completing the Huawei P50 Pro package is reportedly a 4,360mAh battery with 50W fast wireless charging and 66W fast wired charging tech, the latter of which is enabled by the USB-C port.
For anyone interested in the dimensions, the 6.6-inch Huawei P50 Pro is said to measure in at 158.8mm×72.8mm×8.5mm. That makes it noticeably smaller than both 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm) and 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ (161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm).
No 5G for the Huawei P50 Pro?
It’s worth noting that Huawei could still release a 5G version of the P50 Pro, but it would make more sense to reserve any available chips for the P50 Pro+ because it’ll retail at a higher price point and command better profit margins.
In addition to the above, the Huawei P50 Pro will feature a large 6.6-inch OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2700 x 1228p resolution, in addition to a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
There’ll also be a small cutout for the selfie camera — a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. That’s coupled with a versatile rear camera system on the back which is unlikely to disappoint owners.
A 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support has been chosen as the main camera. It sits next to a 40-megapixel f/1.6 monochrome camera and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle alternative.
If that wasn’t enough, a 64-megapixel zoom camera complete with an f/3.5 aperture and OIS is included too. It enables 3.5x optical zoom and a ridiculous 100x digital zoom mode to rival Samsung’s Space Zoom feature.
The return of Huawei's monochrome camera
Impressive fast charging tech and lots more
Other Huawei P50 Pro features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and support for the brand’s custom nano-SD card standard up to 256GB of storage. It also offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Software wasn't mentioned in today's report, but the Huawei P50 Pro is largely expected to be one of the first smartphones to ship with HarmonyOS instead of Android straight out of the box.
