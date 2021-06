Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected

Later, the same Weibo user posted a binary number (1011011001), also quoting the Huawei P50. Breaking this number down to its decimal form results in 729 (7/29). If this prediction turns out to be correct, Huawei's new flagships must either be announced or made available on July 29.



The P50 series of phones will run the newly-announced The P50 series of phones will run the newly-announced HarmonyOS . The devices are expected to feature 4G Kirin 9000 chips, or Qualcomm processors, like some recent Huawei tablets . The 4G versions of the Kirin 9000 might bring the price of the P50 units down. Still, we expect 5G versions to be announced too, but those might be limited to certain regions of the world.

Huawei and Leica are still together: Could the P50 Pro+ claim the "smartphone camera king" crown?