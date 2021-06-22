Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected

Huawei's P50 series supposedly scheduled for July 29 release; huge main & ultra-wide sensors expected2
The wait for the Huawei P50 flagship series might be coming to an end! A Weibo tipster claims that Huawei's P50 series of phones will be headed towards customers later this summer.
Later, the same Weibo user posted a binary number (1011011001), also quoting the Huawei P50. Breaking this number down to its decimal form results in 729 (7/29). If this prediction turns out to be correct, Huawei's new flagships must either be announced or made available on July 29.
Huawei CEO, Ren Zhengfei, already gave us our first official look at the P50 series back in May and said that the phones were supposed to come out in the spring, but the company had faced challenges on the way to its release.
The P50 series of phones will run the newly-announced HarmonyOS. The devices are expected to feature 4G Kirin 9000 chips, or Qualcomm processors, like some recent Huawei tablets. The 4G versions of the Kirin 9000 might bring the price of the P50 units down. Still, we expect 5G versions to be announced too, but those might be limited to certain regions of the world.
Huawei and Leica are still together: Could the P50 Pro+ claim the "smartphone camera king" crown?
We expect three phones in total - the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+. The last one is supposed to compete with phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra for the best camera phone of 2021.
Another rumor says that the P50 series will bring significant improvements to video quality with improved transitions when switching between the multiple camera sensors to make for smoother zooming in/out.
We also expect to see a huge main camera sensor and the biggest ultra-wide camera sensor on a phone. In fact, if the Sony IMX 800 rumors turn out to be accurate, the P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ will join the Sharp Aquos R6 to become the phones with the largest camera sensor.
The ultra-wide camera is said to feature a 1/1.18-inch sensor, which is bigger compared to the 1/2.55-inch one found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and massive compared to the 1/3.6-inch one found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max (although the iPhone 13 Pro Max is also expected to bring an improved ultra-wide-camera).
Without a doubt, the biggest selling point of Huawei's new flagships will be the camera (as it's always been), but also the new software experience thanks to HarmonyOS. We're looking forward to trying it all out!
