Huawei P50 launch is officially confirmed for July 29





The mobile company announced this morning that the event is indeed scheduled for Thursday, July 29th, at 7:30 PM Chinese Standard Time (which equates to 6:30 AM Central Time). On that date, all will finally revealed about the new series, which will most likely consist of the Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro, and probably a Huawei P50 Pro Plus.





Back in May, there had been a short-lived rumor that the P50 lineup may be seeing the light of day at Huawei's spring event (the Huawei Smart Collaboration Spring Conference on May 17), but it was not to be, as it is to end up being held at the official summer event instead.





A new era for Huawei with Harmony OS





The launch of this series is going to be something special, as they will be the first of Huawei's devices to be originally shipped with an in-house operating system, Harmony OS.





"HarmonyOS is built on a distributed operating system architecture to work across different devices and it’s a part of Huawei’s all-scenario strategy," claims Huawei on their website. "This new OS is adaptable to a mobile office, fitness, and health, social communication, media entertainment more."





Huawei also promised it will be updating around 100 of its devices to run Harmony OS last month, including the Huawei P40 series, the Mate 40 series, the Mate 30 series, and more. The company is hoping to have over 100 million active HarmonyOS users as an end goal.





The P50 series should have some impressive specs





It was originally thought the P50 series would sport the Kirin 9000, the second 5nm chip used on a smartphone, but that may not end up happening. A US ban could make this impossible due to shortened supplies, and word on the street is that the P50 lineup may instead feature a new 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 flagship processor, named the Snapdragon 888 Pro.





Huawei's P50 model is to come with 6/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage.





The P50 lineup may also feature different display curvatures, with the base P50 model sporting a less curved glass, nearly flat on the sides (much like the Galaxy S20 and S20+), while the P50 Pro will sport a waterfall display with aggressive curved sides (similar to the Mate 40 Pro). The P50 Pro Plus reportedly carries a quad curved display.









It is expected that the Huawei P50 will be equipped with a 6.1-inch to 6.2 -inch AMOLED display, the P50 Pro a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, and a 6.8-incher AMOLED for the P50 Pro Plus.





Battery life is said to be 4,000mAh for the P50 model, 4,200mAh for the P50 Pro, and 4,500mAh for the P50 Pro+.





Of course, we expect the full specs to be revealed or confirmed in all their glory on the official Huawei P50 launch date, July 29.