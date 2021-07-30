Google's Wear OS 3 update will hit both existing and 'future' TicWatch devices in 2022

Google's Wear OS 3 update will hit both existing and 'future' TicWatch devices in 20220
Google hinted as much last week, and now Mobvoi is essentially confirming that decidedly unusual release and software support strategy by listing the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, E3, and "future TicWatch devices" as "eligible for Wear OS 3 upgrade."
On the bright side, it's certainly nice of Mobvoi to clear all the recent confusion regarding the TicWatch E3 and both the GPS-only and LTE-enabled variants of the TicWatch Pro 3, which are finally guaranteed to make the leap to Wear OS 3... eventually.
On the not so bright side, you have to feel for a company that will go up against Samsung with a new generation of smartwatches soon stuck on an outdated OS for anywhere between six months and a year. The same will probably go for Fossil's Gen 6 lineup, which is just as unlikely to make our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021.
Of course, there's more to a robust Apple Watch alternative than "modern" software, but the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are already looking great from a hardware perspective on paper, which will make it pretty hard for these bad boys to seem like a wise buy no matter how solid the quality/price ratio might ultimately look.