Google Play Store app updated with Wear OS 3.0 UI for some users

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we're getting closer to Wear OS 3.0's big reveal, smartwatch users are anxious to know whether or not their wearables will receive the highly-anticipated upgrade. Unfortunately, Google has been mum on the matter of compatibility with older smartwatches, so it's impossible to tell what manufacturer will pick up the update.
Thankfully, a recent leak (via Reddit user alehel) offers us a glimpse at what to expect from Wear OS 3.0, at least when it comes to the Google Play Store. It looks like some smartwatch users received an update that adds a refreshed UI for the Google Play Store. The design language clearly suggests that this is part of a bigger Wear OS 3.0 update that's expected to arrive in just a few months.
Either way, if the news piqued your interest, you can easily peruse the gallery below and decide for yourself whether or not it fits your taste. Truth be told, Google Play Store needed an overhaul on Wear OS a long time ago, so any changes are better than no changes at all.
It's important to mention that the person who posted the screenshots is using a Suunto 7 smartwatch, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 3100 chipset. Although that doesn't mean all smartwatches equipped with this specific CPU will receive the Wear OS 3.0 update, at least it's an indication that these are more likely to get the upgrade.