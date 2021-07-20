Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Software updates Google Wearables

Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpl
Although there has been a recent buzz around the new version of Wear OS, the current one is not forgotten by Google. The tech giant now introduces a revamp and several new features coming to Wear OS, reports Gizmodo.

Downloading apps to your smartwatch now becomes easier than ever


The new update makes it possible for you to remotely install apps from your phone, while the Play Store in your smartwatch is getting an Android 12 Material You-inspired design.

First off, when you search for apps on your phone, you can now add the terms "watch" or "watch face" to the search query to receive more relevant results. Then, if you tap the dropdown arrow, you will see which devices are eligible for the download. Compatible devices will be pre-selected.

Additionally, the Play Store watch look has also been refreshed. The redesign puts the info about the app on cards easier to view and navigate on a small smartwatch display.

If you need to make an in-app purchase, Wear OS will transfer the transaction to your phone or give you a URL if you want to do it in a browser.

This update is rolling out to Android and Wear OS users in the coming weeks, says Google.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Pixel phones get a new battery charging animation in Android 12 (when turned off)
Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Oppo overtook Apple in May 2021 with some help from OnePlus and Realme
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Retailer website leaks affordable Nokia G50 with 5G's UK pricing
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Here are the official release notes for Apple's iOS 14.7
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Play Store lawsuit: antitrust accuses it of monopoly; Google states it gives more openness than others
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
WhatsApp introduces “joinable calls” for your convenience
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless