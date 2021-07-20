Google rolls out an update to the current Wear OS, making downloading apps for your smartwatch simpler

Downloading apps to your smartwatch now becomes easier than ever

First off, when you search for apps on your phone, you can now add the terms "watch" or "watch face" to the search query to receive more relevant results. Then, if you tap the dropdown arrow, you will see which devices are eligible for the download. Compatible devices will be pre-selected.







Additionally, the Play Store watch look has also been refreshed. The redesign puts the info about the app on cards easier to view and navigate on a small smartwatch display.







If you need to make an in-app purchase, Wear OS will transfer the transaction to your phone or give you a URL if you want to do it in a browser.

