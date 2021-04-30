Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Google

Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 30, 2021, 10:51 PM
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
The Google Pixel 6 may feature the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, according to new information from 9to5Google and XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman.

UWB is a wireless communication protocol that can be used to collect spatial and directional data. The tech can be used to determine location with high accuracy. It has been incorporated in recent Apple and Samsung flagship phones and has also been used for the AirTag and SmartTag.

Google is apparently testing support for UWB connectivity on a device codenamed “Raven,” which presumably belongs to the Pixel 6 range. It looks like the phone will feature Qorvo's UWB tech.  


Google added APIs to support UWB sensors in January. Android 12 code suggests only system apps will be able to access UWB features. No current Nest product offers the UWB tech, so it's not clear how the new smartphones would use the tech. There is no evidence that the company is working on a smart tracker.

"Raven," which is seemingly the Pixel 6, will reportedly be accompanied by a device named "Oriole", which is believed to be the Pixel 6 XL. The duo will reportedly be powered by Google's in-house Whitechapel GS101 chipset. The SoC will apparently be manufactured by Samsung using the 5nm process technology. We may get to hear about it during the Google I/O conference

The new phones will likely be announced in October. Before that, we will likely see the Pixel 5a, which doesn't sound all that exciting, and might not fare well against the best budget Android phones of 2021

