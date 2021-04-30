Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6



UWB is a wireless communication protocol that can be used to collect spatial and directional data. The tech can be used to determine location with high accuracy. It has been incorporated in recent Apple and Samsung flagship phones and has also been used for the AirTag and SmartTag



Google is apparently testing support for UWB connectivity on a device codenamed "Raven," which presumably belongs to the Pixel 6 range. It looks like the phone will feature Qorvo's UWB tech.





I've just been informed that Google is testing support for Android 12's Ultra-wideband (UWB) API on "raven", one of the code-names that could belong to the GS101-powered next-gen Pixels. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 30, 2021



Google added APIs to support UWB sensors in January. Android 12 code suggests only system apps will be able to access UWB features. No current Nest product offers the UWB tech, so it's not clear how the new smartphones would use the tech. There is no evidence that the company is working on a smart tracker.



"Raven," which is seemingly the Pixel 6, will reportedly be accompanied by a device named "Oriole", which is believed to be the Pixel 6 XL. The duo will reportedly be powered by Google's in-house Whitechapel GS101 chipset . The SoC will apparently be manufactured by Samsung using the 5nm process technology. We may get to hear about it during the Google I/O conference