Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom chipset: report



The chip is apparently codenamed Whitechapel and it is internally known as the “GS101,” with “GS” understood to be short for “Google Silicon.”



Pixel 6's custom chipset will likely be made using Samsung's 5nm tech



Per documents viewed by the outlet, Whitechapel is used alongside the codename “Slider,” a reference that has also been found in the Google Camera app. It appears that Slider is a shared platform for Google's first custom SoC. The “Slider” codename is also used in connection with Samsung and includes reference to the South Korean giant's Exynos processors.



This doesn't come as a surprise as last year's report had already indicated that Whitechapel was being developed in cooperation with Samsung. The chip will likely be manufactured using the chaebol's 5nm process technology. Samsung has reportedly made this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which fuels recent Android flagships, as well as its own This doesn't come as a surprise as last year's report had already indicated that Whitechapel was being developed in cooperation with Samsung. The chip will likely be manufactured using the chaebol's 5nm process technology. Samsung has reportedly made this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which fuels recent Android flagships, as well as its own Exynos 2100 silicon.



Upcoming Google smartphones codenamed “Raven” and “Oriole,” which are presumed to be the Upcoming Google smartphones codenamed “Raven” and “Oriole,” which are presumed to be the Pixel 6 and 6XL, are the first devices to be built on the “Slider” platform.



The Pixel 5a, which is supposedly codenamed "barbette," and expected to make a debut before the Pixel 6, will likely stick to a Qualcomm-made chip.



This is a developing story