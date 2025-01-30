Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Samsung may have launched its Galaxy S25 series with flashy new AI features, but Google isn’t letting its own Pixel users feel left out. One of the most useful AI tools from Samsung’s latest flagships—Gemini’s Talk Live shortcut—is now rolling out to Pixel 9 owners as well as last year’s Galaxy S24 series.
The move was quietly confirmed in a Google blog post last week, though many may have missed it amid all the Galaxy S25 launch hype.
What is Gemini’s Talk Live, and why should you care?
Gemini’s Talk Live shortcut is designed to make interacting with AI smoother and more intuitive. Instead of just typing in questions manually, this feature allows you to instantly engage with Gemini based on what’s on your screen—whether it’s an image, video, or document.
Here’s how it works:
- Summon Gemini by long-pressing the power button or using a voice command.
- New “chips” (shortcut buttons) appear in the Gemini overlay, offering contextual prompts based on what you’re looking at.
- Tapping a chip instantly feeds the content (URL, page data, or an entire file) into Gemini, which then launches a live chat.
Essentially, it takes away the friction of copy-pasting information or switching between apps—making it easier to get real-time AI assistance.
Pixel 9 users can already try it—but not everyone has it yet
The feature was successfully tested on a Pixel 9 Pro XL running Gemini v1.0.686588308 and Google app v16.2.40. However, some Galaxy S24 Ultra users have yet to see the feature enabled, suggesting a staged rollout.
Users can also tweak how Gemini Talk Live works. By default, images, videos, and files auto-submit to Gemini when using the shortcut. But if that feels too automatic, a long-press on the chip lets you turn auto-submit off for more control.
Samsung’s AI exclusivity didn’t last long—but that’s expected
The rollout of Gemini’s Talk Live to Google’s own phones was inevitable—just like what happened with Circle to Search last year. That feature debuted on the Galaxy S24 series before quickly making its way to Pixel 8 users, and eventually most new Android devices.
A year later, Circle to Search is now standard on Android, and it’s likely Gemini Talk Live will follow the same trajectory.
While some Galaxy S25 users might feel shortchanged, Samsung still holds some unique AI tricks in its arsenal, including:
- Now Brief – A smarter alternative to Google’s At a Glance widget, summarizing your day with AI-powered insights.
- Cross-app actions – AI automation that lets you perform complex tasks across different apps seamlessly.
With the Galaxy S25 series hitting store shelves on February 7, users will soon get to experience all of these AI-driven features firsthand. Apparently, some Galaxy S25 series pre-orders are even arriving earlier than expected. Of course, if you pre-order one right now that probably won't be the case, but just in case here's how you can do that:
The bigger picture: What’s next for AI in smartphones?
Either way, it’s clear that AI is no longer a gimmick—it’s becoming the defining battleground for smartphone innovation in 2025.
