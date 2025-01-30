Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Galaxy S Series Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black background with Gemini Live written on the left and a phone on the right.
Samsung may have launched its Galaxy S25 series with flashy new AI features, but Google isn’t letting its own Pixel users feel left out. One of the most useful AI tools from Samsung’s latest flagships—Gemini’s Talk Live shortcut—is now rolling out to Pixel 9 owners as well as last year’s Galaxy S24 series.

The move was quietly confirmed in a Google blog post last week, though many may have missed it amid all the Galaxy S25 launch hype.

What is Gemini’s Talk Live, and why should you care?


Gemini’s Talk Live shortcut is designed to make interacting with AI smoother and more intuitive. Instead of just typing in questions manually, this feature allows you to instantly engage with Gemini based on what’s on your screen—whether it’s an image, video, or document.

Here’s how it works:
  • Summon Gemini by long-pressing the power button or using a voice command.
  • New “chips” (shortcut buttons) appear in the Gemini overlay, offering contextual prompts based on what you’re looking at.
  • Tapping a chip instantly feeds the content (URL, page data, or an entire file) into Gemini, which then launches a live chat.

Essentially, it takes away the friction of copy-pasting information or switching between apps—making it easier to get real-time AI assistance.

Pixel 9 users can already try it—but not everyone has it yet


The feature was successfully tested on a Pixel 9 Pro XL running Gemini v1.0.686588308 and Google app v16.2.40. However, some Galaxy S24 Ultra users have yet to see the feature enabled, suggesting a staged rollout.

Users can also tweak how Gemini Talk Live works. By default, images, videos, and files auto-submit to Gemini when using the shortcut. But if that feels too automatic, a long-press on the chip lets you turn auto-submit off for more control.

Samsung’s AI exclusivity didn’t last long—but that’s expected


The rollout of Gemini’s Talk Live to Google’s own phones was inevitable—just like what happened with Circle to Search last year. That feature debuted on the Galaxy S24 series before quickly making its way to Pixel 8 users, and eventually most new Android devices.

A year later, Circle to Search is now standard on Android, and it’s likely Gemini Talk Live will follow the same trajectory.

While some Galaxy S25 users might feel shortchanged, Samsung still holds some unique AI tricks in its arsenal, including:
  • Now Brief – A smarter alternative to Google’s At a Glance widget, summarizing your day with AI-powered insights.
  • Cross-app actions – AI automation that lets you perform complex tasks across different apps seamlessly.

With the Galaxy S25 series hitting store shelves on February 7, users will soon get to experience all of these AI-driven features firsthand. Apparently, some Galaxy S25 series pre-orders are even arriving earlier than expected. Of course, if you pre-order one right now that probably won't be the case, but just in case here's how you can do that:

Recommended Stories

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,250+ off

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Plus for up to $800+ off

$299 99
$999 99
$700 off (70%)
The exciting Galaxy S25 Plus has finally been revealed. Pre-orders are now open, and you can pre-order a unit for up to $700 off at the Samsung Store with eligible trade-ins. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S25 for up to $550+ off

$299 99
$799 99
$500 off (63%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is here! Now's the time to pre-order one with exclusive discounts of up to $500. To get the discount, you must trade in an eligible device. There's an additional $100 Samsung Credit available, which includes your $50 Reservation Gift!
Pre-order at Samsung


There's a pretty good Pixel 9 Pro deal right now at Amazon too:

Save $150 on the Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon

$150 off (15%)
While it doesn't have the same raw horsepower as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the OnePlus 13, the Pixel 9 Pro is another very capable option. The best part is that you can buy this flagship in several colors for $150 off its original price. That brings it down to about $850, giving you more value for your money.
Buy at Amazon


The bigger picture: What’s next for AI in smartphones?


The Google Pixel 9 series has been available since last August, but we’re already looking ahead to what’s next. The Pixel 9a, Google’s next budget-friendly AI-powered phone, is rumored to launch in just two months. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 series is expected to arrive this summer with even deeper AI integration.

As for Samsung, its next move will likely be expanding its Galaxy AI ecosystem beyond just smartphones—potentially into tablets, laptops, and wearables.

Either way, it’s clear that AI is no longer a gimmick—it’s becoming the defining battleground for smartphone innovation in 2025.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung didn't tell us about this upgrade, and it should've

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Nothing confirmed which Phone will launch on March 4
Nothing confirmed which Phone will launch on March 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless