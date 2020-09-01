Google's 'Sabrina' Android TV dongle could be a lot cheaper than initially expected
Released in 2016, the 4K Ultra HD-capable Chromecast Ultra doesn't include a remote, mind you, fetching no less than $69 all by itself. In case you're wondering, Sabrina is widely expected to support both 4K and HDR streaming as well, but if the $49.99 price tag sounds too good to be true, Walmart seems prepared to charge an extra 10 bucks, with Target reportedly eyeing the same $59.99 mark ahead of a release potentially scheduled for September 30.
Knowing Google, it's highly unlikely that the price will be left up to third-party retailers, so odds are "Sabrina" will launch nationwide at either $50 or $60. Both tags sound pretty competitive in a market that currently includes $49.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick+ options with bundled voice remotes, as well as 4K Ultra HD and HDR technologies.
In addition to Rock Candy, Google's Sabrina streaming dongle should arrive in "Como Blue" and "Summer Melon" paint jobs as well while packing the same Amlogic chipset and 2GB RAM count as the Verizon Stream TV set-top box and running a software platform likely to be rebranded from Android TV to Google TV. Speaking of branding choices, we fully expect the search giant to put the upcoming digital media player under the same Nest umbrella as its long overdue Google Home sequel.