Verizon's unappealing Android TV set-top box is finally useful
9to5Google reports Verizon confirmed Amazon Prime Video is now available on its Android TV set-top box. Moreover, Netflix (via AndroidTV_Rumor) now lists Verizon's Stream TV on its list of supported devices, so as of this week, both streaming services should be available on the device.
We still don't know why Verizon sabotaged its own device instead of waiting a few more months to launch a much more appealing product. Anyway, if you by any chance got one for free, you can finally start using it.
