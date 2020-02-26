Verizon Accessories Wireless service

Verizon's unappealing Android TV set-top box is finally useful

Cosmin Vasile
Feb 26, 2020, 1:28 PM
Verizon launched its own Android TV box back in November, but the device was pretty much dead on arrival due to the lack of Netflix support. Ironically, the Verizon Stream TV comes pre-loaded with a Netflix app, even though the carrier specifically mentions in the specifications that the set-top box doesn't support the streaming service.

Priced at $70, the Verizon Stream TV comes with YouTube TV with a free month of service and Disney+. There was no Amazon Prime and Netflix support at launch. Fast forward three months and the Verizon Stream TV is actually turning into a useful Android TV set-top box.

9to5Google reports Verizon confirmed Amazon Prime Video is now available on its Android TV set-top box. Moreover, Netflix (via AndroidTV_Rumor) now lists Verizon's Stream TV on its list of supported devices, so as of this week, both streaming services should be available on the device.

We still don't know why Verizon sabotaged its own device instead of waiting a few more months to launch a much more appealing product. Anyway, if you by any chance got one for free, you can finally start using it.

