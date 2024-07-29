Google releases minor Android 15 Beta 4.1 update for Pixel devices

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google has just released a minor update to its Android 15beta, version 4.1 (build (AP31.240617.010), specifically designed to fix issues some users were experiencing with audio during phone calls. This update is now available for a range of Pixel devices, from the latest Pixel 8 series to older models like the Pixel 6.

This minor update primarily addresses a collection of bugs that were causing audio problems during calls. If you've been experiencing any disruptions or crashes in your call audio while using the Android 15 beta on your Pixel device, this update is aimed at resolving those that.

The Android 15 Beta 4.1 update is rolling out automatically to eligible Pixel devices that are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program. This includes a wide range of models, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

Android 15 beta 4.1 installing on the Google Pixel Fold

If you are currently running Android 14 QPR3 or any of the previous Android 15 Developer Preview or Beta versions, you should receive this update within the next five days. However, it's important to note that the Pixel 5a is not included in the list of eligible devices for the Android 15 Beta. If you own a Pixel 5a, you should have already received the final stable public release of QPR3 back in June.  

For those who aren't yet part of the Android Beta Program but are interested in trying out the latest features and updates, you can easily join by visiting g.co/androidbeta. Keep in mind that after enrolling, it might take up to 24 hours to receive the over-the-air (OTA) update on your device. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Android 14 beta timeline | Image credit — Google

Although Android 15 beta 4 was meant to be the final update in this beta series before the final release, there are cases in which an x.1 bug fix update, such as this one, needs to be rolled out. We still have about a couple of weeks before the final version of Android 15 is announced, presumably at the upcoming Made by Google event, so we don't have long to go at beta testing this version of Android. Hopefully, Android 16 beta will follow suit soon as well.
