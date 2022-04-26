Redditor finally tries on Pixel Watch, says it's the 'most comfortable watch'

A few days back Redditor u/tagtech414 got their hands on a Pixel Watch prototype after a bartender friend found it in a restaurant. It sounds like some Google employees brought the watch for testing and forgot it when they left. Today, tagtech414 has shown us what the Pixel Watch looks like on their wrist.





9to5Google Previous images had shown the watch without a band attached because /tagtech414's friend forgot to give them the band the last time. Now that they are in possession of the band, they tried it on (via) and shared how it feels on the wrist.









The band has a width of 20mm and it was quite hard to attach it, but once everything was in its place, the band felt "extremely secure" and did not look like it would come off easily.





The Pixel Watch is believed to be 40mm wide and 14mm thick, and apparently weighs 36g. This means it's thicker and heavier than the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 41mm Apple Watch Series 7, but thanks to the design of the wearable, it might be more comfortable than the best smartwatches around.









tagtech414 claims that it's the "most comfortable watch I've ever worn" and that it feels thinner than it is. They go as far as to say that "it feels like it's not even there." Since the watch has a very rounded and raised back, it doesn't make too much contact with the wrist, and that apparently is the reason why the crown does not dig into the back of their hand when they are bending their wrist or typing, which is a common complaint about watches.





As for the band, it appears to be made of soft silicone and doesn't retain fingerprint smudges and oil much, which is another plus point. They have also added that when the display is off, the bezels are only visible when under lights, but most of the time, they blend in with the display.









There is still no word on the software experience as the watch is dead now, and when it was first found, it didn't go past the boot-up screen.





It's a given that the Pixel Watch will run Google and Samsung's jointly developed Wear OS 3 and it will probably borrow some features from Fitbit. The watch will allegedly be powered by a Samsung-made processor, which will be paired with up to 32GB of storage. Google may unveil it next month alongside a new phone.