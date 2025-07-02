Latest Google Messages feature might make texting between Android and iPhone awkward again
Android users can now edit texts sent to iPhone users.
Texting between iPhone and Android used to be broken but that changed when Apple embraced the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard with iOS 18. RCS enables better texting features compared to what's available with SMS, such as high-quality image sharing, typing indicators, and read receipts. Some features are not available cross-platform, but Google and Apple have been working to ship them. One such feature that's now rolling out is the ability to edit messages.
Last year, in May, Google introduced the message editing feature, but it only worked for Android users. That's now beginning to change, with Google steadily rolling out the ability to edit texts sent to iPhone users from an Android device.
When Google introduced the feature for Android users, it wasn't a part of the RCS specification. RCS messaging on iOS was based on Universal Profile 2.4, which didn't include message editing. This is why Android owners could only edit messages they sent to each other.
In April, Universal Profile 3.0 was published and it introduced message editing. It paved the way for cross-platform message editing and it's now starting to appear for Android users.
According to Android Authority, Android users will now be able to edit messages sent to iPhone users. All you have to do is long-press a message to uncover a pencil icon and tap on it to make changes. The original text will appear in the reply box and you will be able to resend it after making the desired changes
Android users can now edit messages sent to iPhone users. | Image Credit - Android Authority
You will have to adhere to the same 15-minute requirement that currently exists and the revised message will get an "Edited" tag. iOS 18.5 and the iOS 26 beta appear to support the feature and it works in both individual and group chats.
The implementation is messy for iPhone users. On iOS, edited texts will show up as new messages, instead of replacing them and there will be an asterisk before the modified message.
On top of that, iPhone users can't currently edit messages sent to Android phones.
The good news is that Apple plans support RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which will also bring end-to-end encryption, but we don't know when that will happen.
In the meantime, texting between Android and iPhone users will go back to being messy for a little while and may even veer into awkward, considering Android users will be able to take back their words, but not the other way around.
