A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
1
On October 6th, after years of leaks and rumors, we will finally see the Pixel Watch, Google's first-ever smartwatch. And, of course, since Google's hardware event is so close now, leaks regarding the Pixel Watch have begun constantly appearing. The latest one has been spotted on Reddit, showing a leaked image of the timepiece's retail box.
The retail box appearing at Target could mean that Google's first ever smartwatch might be ready to ship shortly after the October 6th event. Google confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 will begin on the exact date, and according to the rumor mill, the tech giant's latest smartphones will hit the shelves on October 18th. It's possible for Google to release the Pixel Watch on the market together with the Pixel 7 series.
In comparison to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the rumored price of the Pixel Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series starts at $279 for the GPS-only 40mm model.
The photo was taken at Target DC and, sadly, doesn't show much. As we can see, the box bears the Fitbit branding, which is intended to show that the Pixel Watch will be the first Wear OS smartwatch with Fitbit integration, giving its users access to Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking.
The retail box appearing at Target could mean that Google's first ever smartwatch might be ready to ship shortly after the October 6th event. Google confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 will begin on the exact date, and according to the rumor mill, the tech giant's latest smartphones will hit the shelves on October 18th. It's possible for Google to release the Pixel Watch on the market together with the Pixel 7 series.
If you are looking forward to buying a Pixel Watch, you should know that Google's first-ever smartwatch will probably be on the more expensive side. Rumors suggest that the Wi-Fi variant will start at $350 and the cellular model will begin at $400. These prices are very close to those of the Apple Watch Series 8 — Cupertino's latest series of smartwatches — which starts at $399 for the regular, GPS-only version and $499 for the base GPS + cellular model.
In comparison to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the rumored price of the Pixel Watch, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series starts at $279 for the GPS-only 40mm model.
Things that are NOT allowed: