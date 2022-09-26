 The black Pixel Watch will have a matte finish and will not be available everywhere - PhoneArena
The black Pixel Watch will have a matte finish and will not be available everywhere

The black Pixel Watch will have a matte finish and will not be available everywhere
As we are moving past Apple month (i.e. September), attention is finally turning towards Google. With the debut of the new Apple Watch 8 and an updated Apple Watch SE, alongside an ultra-premium (pun intended) Apple Watch Ultra, a new Android wearable is needed to inject some competition in the market. 

Luckily, one such device is on the horizon. The Pixel Watch, Google’s very own wearable, is right around the corner. Teased originally way back in May (at I/O 2022), the wearable is expected to launch officially alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro early next month. 

And while we already know quite a bit about Google’s new smartphones, the same does not hold true when it comes to the Pixel Watch. In fact, we are still unsure about the exact colors and finishes in which the new wearable will come.

Originally, three colors were expected - silver, gold and black. The exact names of the shades remain unknown, and so do (or rather, did) their finishes. 

Now, however, new information has been brought forward by Google Taiwan. Namely, that the black version of the Pixel Watch will feature a matte finish and will be made out of stainless steel. Unfortunately, it will also not be available for purchase in Taiwan. 

This information was first covered by 9to5Google in a dedicated article. This confirms a number of key points. Firstly, at least one Pixel Watch color will have a more subtle matte finish (the silver and gold options look highly reflective). Secondly, not all color options will be available worldwide. 

9to5Google speculates that the silver Pixel Watch will be the default option, and will be joined only by the gold one in most markets. Hence, the black Pixel Watch could remain relatively limited - a fact that will likely not be received particularly well.
