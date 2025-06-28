Apple Watch SE 2 drops to an even more affordable price with this deal
The smartwatch is loaded with features and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. Don't miss out!
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) may not technically be an uber-premium smartwatch, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, for example, but it's the Apple Watch to get if you're on a budget or just don't want to overspend.
With a starting price of about $250, it's way more affordable than Apple's high-end smartwatches. On top of that, you can often find it selling for even less on Amazon. In fact, it's even cheaper right now, as the e-commerce giant has slashed $60 off its usual price, letting you grab the 40mm GPS version for just under $190. The best part? Almost all color options are discounted by that much, letting you score sweet savings regardless of which one you go for.
Sure, the discount was $80 a few weeks ago; however, we think the current markdown is still pretty solid. After all, this smartwatch packs almost all the features of the Apple Watch Series 10, but at a lower price. So, any chance to save even more on it should be welcomed.
Since it runs on watchOS, you can enjoy the full Apple Watch experience, including downloading a plethora of apps from the App Store. Meanwhile, it supports safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, so you can count on it in case of an emergency.
So, yeah! The Apple Watch SE 2 may not technically be among the absolute best smartwatches on the market, but its plethora of features, watchOS capabilities, and more affordable price tag make it a must-have for Apple users looking for a great deal. Just be sure to act fast and grab one now while the offer is still up for grabs!
It's also loaded with health-tracking features, missing only things like ECG, blood oxygen tracking, and temperature sensing. And while it lacks an always-on display, it still delivers all-day battery life—just like the pricier Series 10.
