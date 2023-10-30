Every single Google Pixel Tablet model is on sale at a record $100 discount ahead of Black Friday

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Black Friday 2023 is technically not here yet, but that's not stopping Google from joining forces with pretty much all major US retailers to sell many of the search giant's in-house products at unrivaled and unprecedented discounts across the nation ahead of the holidays.

The mid-range Pixel 7a handset was the first such device to drop to an unbeatable price on Friday, followed by the slightly higher-end Pixel 7 over the weekend and then the budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series, the OG Pixel Watch, and last but not necessarily least, the first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Just like its little brothers and cousins, this 10.95-inch Android-based iPad alternative is currently marked down by both Amazon and Best Buy in addition to Google's own official US e-store, but interestingly enough, these particular deals are not explicitly labeled as Black Friday or early Black Friday affairs.

That means that you shouldn't rule out the possibility of seeing the Pixel Tablet discounted even more steeply at some point next month. Still, it feels pretty hard to resist the temptation of spending a very cool $100 less than usual on this bad boy in your choice of 128 or 256GB storage configurations with an included charging speaker dock right now.

The two bundles are normally available for $499 and $599 respectively, which is... not too bad for a reasonably powerful and decidedly feature-packed tablet capable of seamlessly transforming into an Amazon Echo Show-rivaling smart display.

At its newly reduced prices, the Pixel Tablet might be the greatest value proposition in the crowded and uber-competitive Android tablet landscape before Black Friday, although we obviously can't guarantee this will remain the case for very long.

Powered by the same Google-made Tensor G2 processor as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, the iPad Air-rivaling giant benefits from stellar software support while packing a reasonably hefty battery into a reasonably thin and lightweight body constructed from a premium combination of metal and glass.
