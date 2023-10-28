Deal slams the price of Pixel 7 down to a historic low

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Premium phones tend to be expensive but when you are in the market for a new smartphone, it's natural desire to a device that ticks all the boxes without draining your wallet. We are now entering the prime sales season though and Woot has set the bar high by shaving a huge amount off the price of the Google Pixel 7.

Despite being a year old, the Pixel 7 continues to hold its own against the best smartphones of 2023. For starters, its $599 starting price makes it a lot more affordable than flagship phones, including its own successor. And despite being affordable, it is about as good as any newer phone with a higher price tag. 

The Pixel 7 has largely the same design as the Pixel 8 and a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen than the latter with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz.

Its rear camera system has the same megapixel count as the Pixel 8 and takes terrific photos in even the most challenging of conditions. The only thing it lacks are some AI tricks that are exclusive to the Pixel 8. The important thing to remember is that you'll have to look very hard to spot any meaningful difference between the photos captured by the two phones.

The Pixel 7's Tensor G2 is fast enough to handle day-to-day tasks with ease, and thanks to its focus on AI and machine learning, it also enables a host of clever camera functionalities and boosts the phone's speech recognition capabilities.

The 128GB Pixel 7 costs $599 whereas the Pixel 8 retails for $699. At the moment, Amazon-subsidiary Woot is offering a discount of $160 on the Pixel 7, making it even more affordable than it already is.

This is the lowest the phone has ever gone and considering that it still has four years of updates left, it's definitely worth considering if you need a high-end phone with smooth performance and stellar cameras.

Amazon has also knocked $49 off the price of the phone.
