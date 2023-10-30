Google's Pixel Watch Black Friday 2023 deal is already here, and it's spectacular





Google's first-gen Pixel Watch , for instance, is marked down to a new all-time low price on its manufacturer's official US website until November 5, which doesn't technically sound as a Black Friday or Cyber Monday offer. But the same exact discount can be claimed at both Amazon and Best Buy as well at the time of this writing, and while the two third-party retailers don't appear to specify an expiration date, the latter very clearly advertises this as a Black Friday 2023 promo available well in advance of the year's busiest shopping day.

In other words, the somewhat divisive but undeniably beautiful and decidedly feature-packed Pixel Watch is virtually guaranteed to not go down any lower than this in price next month. Hence, there's no point in waiting another four or five weeks to score a $150 discount on a GPS-only variant originally priced at $349.99 or a 4G LTE-enabled model that used to cost $399.99.





Incredibly enough, Amazon is selling one specific cellular-capable flavor (with a matte black case and obsidian active band) at a whopping $200 under its $400 list price, beating what Best Buy and Google currently offer in terms of savings for the same device, although it's not entirely clear if this is an error of some sort or simply a phenomenal deal unlikely to last longer than a few hours.





Either way, you should definitely try to claim it if you're in the market for a... flawed but visually attractive smartwatch this holiday season with excellent Google integration, a decent set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools, and to be perfectly honest, very poor battery life. The Pixel Watch 2 , remember, is already around , but it's actually not significantly better where it matters while obviously fetching a considerably higher price.