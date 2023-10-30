Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Once again, the Pixel Buds A-Series are available at their lowest price on Amazon

Did you know you can buy the Pixel Buds A-Series at an unbelievably low price? Well, now you do! Head to Amazon to score an epic deal on these budget earbuds ahead of Black Friday! Here, you can find almost all shades of these mid-range buds by Google for 40% less!

For more context, the markdown of 40% lands these earbuds at their lowest price on Amazon. That’s not the first time we’ve seen them so cheap. Still, at almost half the price, the Pixel Buds A-Series are undoubtedly a great investment.

While these might not be among the best budget earbuds, they should still meet most people’s needs. First off, they’re comfortable to wear. They feature three ear tip sizes for perfect fit and are very lightweight – you might even forget you’ve placed them inside your ears.

We’ve already established that these buds should feel comfortable, but they’re also very easy to use. Touch controls work perfectly here and are intuitive. For just under $60, you also get easy access to Google Assistant, helping you get directions, weather info, and more without using your hands.

Sound-wise, the earbuds feature Adaptive Sound. Essentially, this technology is designed to mask outside noises by turning up the volume automatically. When you’re in a quieter environment, Adaptive Sound will intuitively adjust the sound.

The Pixel Buds A-Series don’t feature ANC, so they might not be the most suitable choice if you want to isolate from your surroundings while listening to your favorite tunes. Instead, these earbuds are built to keep you aware of what’s happening around you.

Speaking of your beloved jams, Google’s budget earbuds give you about five hours of uninterrupted playtime on a single charge. If you plan on using them for phone calls, you should get about twice as less battery life. If you store them in their charging case between uses, you can extend the total playtime up to 24 hours.

To sum up, Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series aren’t exactly a knight in shining armor. Still, they should deliver good sound, provide solid fit, and keep your tunes going long enough. They might not have been your primary choice at their regular price, but we believe they’re worth it now that they’re a whopping 40% off on Amazon.
