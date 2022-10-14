Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Contrary to what many expected prior to Google's big October 6 event, the first-ever foldable Pixel device is not official yet... in any shape or form. But we all (kind of) know such a product is indeed real and coming to market... at some point, most likely in 2023, at least according to the latest predictions made by the most well-connected industry analysts out there.

Although it might seem a little early, a few of the camera specifications of the Pixel Fold are also (purportedly) out of the bag, and now a bunch of key details on the display(s) of the search giant's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 challenger can be added to its (rumored) prospective value proposition.

Samsung friend or foe?


Much like the Targaryen family tree in the new HBO hit show "House of the Dragon", the relationships between the global mobile industry's top hardware and software players can be... complicated.

Google, for instance, will undoubtedly try to eat away at Samsung's dominant foldable market share with the help of its occasional rival and frequent business partner. That's right, it looks like both of the Pixel Fold's screens will be supplied by Samsung, which doesn't exactly come as a shock given that the same can be said about the (single) panels of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and even the mid-range 6a.


What's far more interesting to note in the latest exclusive 91mobiles report based on inside info unearthed by developer and increasingly prolific leaker Kuba Wojciechowski is the 2208 x 1840 pixel resolution of this upcoming foldable's primary display.

That's nearly identical to what the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 4 has to offer in that department (specifically, 2176 x 1812 pixels), and although Wojciechowski is not 100 percent certain of this detail, the Pixel Fold is very likely to support the same 120Hz refresh rate technology as its main rival, at least as far as this main foldable screen is concerned.

With 148 x 123mm dimensions also tipped today, the Pixel Fold's primary screen diagonal could come in at around 7.6 inches, which you guessed it, is roughly what the Z Fold 4 has going for it as well. Last but not least, the average 800 nits and peak 1200 nits brightness sounds decidedly worthy of a spot alongside the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 4 on our list of the best phones money can buy for the Pixel Fold.

A true Galaxy Z Fold 4 challenger or a simple copycat?


That, our friends, is the million billion-dollar question, and as much as we'd like to avoid a prematurely clear and definitive answer for the sake of maintaining a semblance of suspense, the truth is Google doesn't really stand a chance to threaten the (mainstream) appeal of Samsung's hugely successful foldables.

Not at first, at least, not after Samsung refined and improved the Galaxy (Z) Fold family three years in a row to obtain the closest thing to perfection the fledgling product category has delivered to date, and certainly not without doing... something different.


Of course, there's still plenty of time to find out that the Pixel Fold will in fact look or behave differently from the Z Fold 4, especially considering that the secondary display, battery capacity, charging speeds, and so many other important things (including about the cameras) are far from etched in stone.

Unfortunately, Google simply seems to have wasted too much time prepping this device, allegedly codenamed Felix, and cancelling at least a couple of similar products due to quality issues. Still, the first-gen Pixel Fold could very well mark the beginning of a beautiful eventual contender, much like 2016's largely experimental OG Pixel handset undeniably brought its crucial contribution to the family's maturity. Let's just hope it won't take six years for the Pixel Fold to reach that same stage.
