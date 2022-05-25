 Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough - PhoneArena
Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough

Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough
Google revealed a slate of new products during its May I/O conference, including ones like the Pixel Tablet and translation glasses that are not expected this year. One rumored device that was a no-show was the company's foldable phone, which a report said might be called the Pixel Notepad instead of the Pixel Fold and a new report says it may not arrive anytime soon.

Almost everyone and their sister companies now have a foldable phone in their portfolios. Google and Apple have been toying with the idea for a long time. Google came close to canceling the Pixel Fold/Notepad in November out of fear that it wouldn't do well against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones, which are the best foldable phones around.

In January, it was reported that it was back on the table and rumors implied that Google made some changes along the way. For instance, the phone was earlier expected to have a 7.57-inches internal screen but a later leak said it would sport a 5.8-inches screen. Other expected specs included the in-house Tensor chip that fuels the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and a camera array borrowed from the Pixel 5.

This was still not good enough or so thought Google. Korean publication The Elec reports that Google is no longer planning to reveal the Pixel Fold during the fourth quarter of the year. The company had originally planned to unveil the phone late last year.

Apparently, Google is not happy with the current version and thinks something is amiss. In the words of the outlet, "the postponement likely comes down to the product not being as complete as Google wishes."

Samsung meanwhile is hoping to double the sales volume of its foldable phones from 7.1 million units to 15 million units this year. The report also mentions that Google was in talks with Samsung Display regarding its foldable phone.

While this news is bound to disappoint fans who were waiting for the Pixel Fold, postponement sounds better than a half-baked product.
