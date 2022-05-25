Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough













Samsung meanwhile is hoping to double the sales volume of its foldable phones from 7.1 million units to 15 million units this year. The report also mentions that Google was in talks with Samsung Display regarding its foldable phone.

While this news is bound to disappoint fans who were waiting for the Pixel Fold, postponement sounds better than a half-baked product.

Apparently, Google is not happy with the current version and thinks something is amiss. In the words of the outlet, "the postponement likely comes down to the product not being as complete as Google wishes."