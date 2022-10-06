Where is the Pixel foldable?
Android strikes back. Today, Google announced a plethora of new devices at its hardware event. Alongside the much-anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the American tech giant unveiled its first ever wearable (the Pixel Watch) and tablet (the Pixel Tablet).
There is, however, one notable device that did not make an appearance. The device in question is the Pixel Notepad (the name is preliminary and subject to change), Google’s first foldable smartphone.
Given that Google has developed a penchant for teasing new devices well in advance (with the Pixel 7, the first sneak peak came at Google I/O 2022, some 5 months ago), many were expecting some form of an announcement.
One prominent tech tipster even took to Twitter to ask “where's that Pixel foldable”. In a response, Ross Young, a Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst, confirmed once again that Google’s first foldable will debut in the first quarter of 2023.
For reference, we already know quite a lot about the Pixel foldable. The device is expected to adopt the notepad-style form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the dimension of the device will be rather different.
The cover screen should be significantly less narrow and shorter than the one found on the Fold. This will technically make the secondary display smaller inch-wise (because of the shorter diagonal), but also more usable because of the more standard dimensions. Currently, the foldable that is said to be most reminiscent of the Pixel Notepad is the Oppo Find N.
Q1— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 6, 2022
At any rate, the first Pixel foldable was not the only big device that Google said nothing about today. There was also no mention of the company’s upcoming VR/AR headset. It seems the best has been left for next year.
