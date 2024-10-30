Yet another Amazon deal knocks Google's Pixel 9 down to a new record low price for a limited time

Pixel 9





Pixel 9 That's right, the 6.3-inchis now cheaper than ever in a single Obsidian (read black) colorway. Normally priced at $799, the base Tensor G4 powerhouse is marked down by 65 bucks at the time of this writing, which is obviously not an earth-shattering discount by the standards of most high-end Android phones available today.

The 50 and 48MP rear-facing cameras, meanwhile, are as impressive as you've come to expect from Google over the years, and our in-depth Pixel 9 review also highlights the battery life, screen quality, and AI toolset as key strengths and major selling points, especially at a nice little discount.





Is the Pixel 9 a clearly better device than the likes of the OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, or S24 Plus? Not really, but if you're a true hardcore Google fan or Android purist, you're unlikely to find a superior overall option at a comparable price right now.





Do I expect deeper price cuts to arrive in just a few weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Absolutely, but there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or the other, so if you don't want to wait and risk paying more money closer to Christmas, you're probably not going to regret a purchase today.