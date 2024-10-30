Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Yet another Amazon deal knocks Google's Pixel 9 down to a new record low price for a limited time

Google Pixel 9
If you're not that happy about Google's decision to price this year's Pixel 9 a little higher than the admittedly humbler Pixel 8 from 2023, Amazon's latest discount aims to turn your frown upside down... or widen your smile from last week just a tad more.

That's right, the 6.3-inch Pixel 9 is now cheaper than ever in a single Obsidian (read black) colorway. Normally priced at $799, the base Tensor G4 powerhouse is marked down by 65 bucks at the time of this writing, which is obviously not an earth-shattering discount by the standards of most high-end Android phones available today.

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
$64 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

But for some reason, the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold have essentially never been sold at reduced prices with no strings attached by a major retailer like Amazon since their commercial releases a couple of months back, and the "vanilla" Pixel 9 was previously only discounted by $50.

This is naturally an entry-level variant with 128GB internal storage space we're talking about here, but for what it's worth, you do get an outstanding 12GB RAM count in this most affordable configuration as well this year. The 50 and 48MP rear-facing cameras, meanwhile, are as impressive as you've come to expect from Google over the years, and our in-depth Pixel 9 review also highlights the battery life, screen quality, and AI toolset as key strengths and major selling points, especially at a nice little discount.

Is the Pixel 9 a clearly better device than the likes of the OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, or S24 Plus? Not really, but if you're a true hardcore Google fan or Android purist, you're unlikely to find a superior overall option at a comparable price right now. 

Do I expect deeper price cuts to arrive in just a few weeks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Absolutely, but there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or the other, so if you don't want to wait and risk paying more money closer to Christmas, you're probably not going to regret a purchase today.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

