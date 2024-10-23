Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google's most affordable Pixel 9 model is cheaper than ever for an undoubtedly limited time

Google Pixel 9
Because our Pixel 9 review found Google's latest "vanilla" flagship to be just a little too costly to top our list of the best Android phones available this holiday season, it's certainly nice to see the 6.3-inch handset finally sold at a discount well before Christmas.

And yes, I realize this is still a relatively new device, but many other new devices from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and yes, even Google have scored outright discounts much sooner after their commercial releases in the last couple of years.

Google Pixel 9

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Porcelain Color
$49 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 was itself marked down by $50 during Amazon's big Prime Day sales event a couple of weeks back, but only in a 256GB storage configuration. Now the entry-level 128 gig variant is sold at the exact same discount from a lower list price of $799, and of course, you don't need a Prime membership or anything else to claim this nice little pre-holiday promotion.

What you probably need is to hurry like crazy, as Amazon only has the "Porcelain" color option in stock at 50 bucks under its regular price at the time of this writing, which strongly suggests that this unprecedented deal will go away in a matter of hours if not minutes.

With a refined design, 12GB RAM under its hood, an upgraded Tensor G4 chip, a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 48MP secondary ultra-wide-angle snapper on its back, a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery, and... a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display in tow, the Pixel 9 is clearly a much better phone than last year's already pretty great Pixel 8.

Because this is a 2024 device, AI is arguably its number one selling point... even though Google (just like Samsung and especially Apple) still has plenty of work to do to make the futuristic technology fulfil at least a large part of its potential in real-life use.

With all of that in mind, Android purists in general and hardcore Google fans in particular may not want to skip this somewhat random and surely time-limited deal, which will probably come back (or perhaps even get better) on Black Friday. But that's obviously by no means guaranteed.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

