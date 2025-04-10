Pixel 9a finally launches in the US with color-specific storage options

Pre-order the Pixel 9a at Amazon Google's latest mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, is here! You can pre-order your handset with advanced Gemini features at its standard price. This is the 128GB model. The unit will be released on June 1, according to Amazon. Pre-order at Amazon

If you go for the base 128GB version, this one comes in Peony or Porcelain, and the other two colors, Obsidian and Iris, are reserved for the 256GB variant. Of course, Google might expand the options and spread all four colors on both memory configurations, but for now, the situation is as stated above.



The Pixel 9a is one of the most anticipated devices of 2025, featuring top-notch specs and the same affordable price tag as previous Pixels from the A-series.



Pixel 9a as well.



The two memory configurations are paired with 8GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and there's a dual camera system on the back, sporting one 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide.



Finally, there's a pretty decent 5,100mAh battery on board, backed up by 23W wired charging, which is a slight bump compared to the 18W on the previous model. You can check out our dedicated Pixel 9a Preview for more details, and also stay tuned for some first hands-on impressions shortly.

There are two storage options available. The base 128GBstarts at $499, just like its predecessor, and if you like to double that onboard memory, you need to dish out $599.The phone comes in four color options—Obsidian (black), Porcelain (off-white), Iris (light purple), and the standout shade, Peony (pink)—but there's a catch. Not all colors are available with both storage variants.