Pixel 9a finally launches in the US with color-specific storage options

Google officially announced the Pixel 9a almost a month ago on March 19, but the actual launch of the affordable mid-ranger has been delayed since. After what appeared to be an issue with a hardware component causing overheating, Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a today.

There are two storage options available. The base 128GB Pixel 9a starts at $499, just like its predecessor, and if you like to double that onboard memory, you need to dish out $599.

The phone comes in four color options—Obsidian (black), Porcelain (off-white), Iris (light purple), and the standout shade, Peony (pink)—but there's a catch. Not all colors are available with both storage variants.



If you go for the base 128GB version, this one comes in Peony or Porcelain, and the other two colors, Obsidian and Iris, are reserved for the 256GB variant. Of course, Google might expand the options and spread all four colors on both memory configurations, but for now, the situation is as stated above.

The Pixel 9a is one of the most anticipated devices of 2025, featuring top-notch specs and the same affordable price tag as previous Pixels from the A-series.

The phone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The same 4nm Tensor G4 processor that you'll find in all other Pixel 9 series devices is on duty inside the Pixel 9a as well.

The two memory configurations are paired with 8GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and there's a dual camera system on the back, sporting one 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide.

Finally, there's a pretty decent 5,100mAh battery on board, backed up by 23W wired charging, which is a slight bump compared to the 18W on the previous model. You can check out our dedicated Pixel 9a Preview for more details, and also stay tuned for some first hands-on impressions shortly.
