Up Next:
Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can you think of a better deal than a Pixel Fold at an unprecedented $500 discount with no strings attached? How about a Pixel 8 available for 200 bucks less than usual and a Pixel 8 Pro marked down by $250, both without special conditions as well?
Now those are some wicked offers for two of the best phones... with conventional designs out there. Of course, conventional doesn't have to mean boring, and just because these bad boys are not foldable, you shouldn't understand that there's nothing exciting about them.
Quite on the contrary, as hardcore Google fans and Android purists in general are likely to find the software support, camera capabilities, and even the overall performance of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pretty much impossible to resist.
With a relatively compact (especially by "modern" mobile industry standards) 6.2-inch screen equipped with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, and 8GB RAM, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 normally starts at $699.
That never seemed like an exorbitant price, but being able to pay $200 less for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration undeniably makes this one of the best budget 5G phones around right now. The same $200 discount is good for a 256 gig variant typically priced at $759, and in case you're wondering, the two models have never been available quite this cheap before from a major US retailer like Amazon.
The same goes for the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro with a higher-resolution display, three rear shooters, and 12GB RAM, which costs $250 less than usual with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. The stock Android 14-running giant can clearly go head-to-head with the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra in many ways while being significantly more affordable for a presumably limited time.
Hard to be patient and play the waiting game in anticipation of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro now, eh?
Things that are NOT allowed: