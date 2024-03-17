Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever before
Can you think of a better deal than a Pixel Fold at an unprecedented $500 discount with no strings attached? How about a Pixel 8 available for 200 bucks less than usual and a Pixel 8 Pro marked down by $250, both without special conditions as well?

Now those are some wicked offers for two of the best phones... with conventional designs out there. Of course, conventional doesn't have to mean boring, and just because these bad boys are not foldable, you shouldn't understand that there's nothing exciting about them.

Google Pixel 8

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Quite on the contrary, as hardcore Google fans and Android purists in general are likely to find the software support, camera capabilities, and even the overall performance of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pretty much impossible to resist.

With a relatively compact (especially by "modern" mobile industry standards) 6.2-inch screen equipped with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, and 8GB RAM, the "vanilla" Pixel 8 normally starts at $699.

That never seemed like an exorbitant price, but being able to pay $200 less for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration undeniably makes this one of the best budget 5G phones around right now. The same $200 discount is good for a 256 gig variant typically priced at $759, and in case you're wondering, the two models have never been available quite this cheap before from a major US retailer like Amazon.

The same goes for the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro with a higher-resolution display, three rear shooters, and 12GB RAM, which costs $250 less than usual with your choice of 128, 256, or 512 gigs of internal storage space. The stock Android 14-running giant can clearly go head-to-head with the likes of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra in many ways while being significantly more affordable for a presumably limited time. 

Hard to be patient and play the waiting game in anticipation of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro now, eh?

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel

Latest News

Samsung's grand Galaxy S25 redesign plans include iPhone 16 Pro-inspired screen for base model
Samsung's grand Galaxy S25 redesign plans include iPhone 16 Pro-inspired screen for base model
We could see the first non-Pro AirPods model with active noise cancellation this year
We could see the first non-Pro AirPods model with active noise cancellation this year
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Apple insider says that the next Apple Watch series will monitor a user's blood pressure
Apple insider says that the next Apple Watch series will monitor a user's blood pressure
The fantastic Jackery Explorer 1000 is much more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer
The fantastic Jackery Explorer 1000 is much more affordable through Amazon's limited-time offer
Two more Nokia phones are getting updated to Android 14
Two more Nokia phones are getting updated to Android 14
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless