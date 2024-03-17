Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time

Foldable phones might be cool, but for most people, they aren't exactly around $1,800 cool. They are impressive on a number of fronts though and in case you have been looking to pick one one, might be cool, but for most people, they aren't exactly around $1,800 cool. They are impressive on a number of fronts though and in case you have been looking to pick one one, Google's Pixel Fold has dropped to its lowest price.





Pixel Fold is a shockingly good foldable smartphone. Like other bendable devices, you get two screens. Unlike other foldable phones, the Pixel Fold provides the hybrid tablet/smartphone experience without weighing as much as competing devices or sacrificing camera quality.





Pixel Fold 256GB 5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support $500 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Fold 256GB 5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support $600 off (33%) $1199 $1799 Buy at BestBuy





The device flaunts a 5.8-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner screen. Its wider design has been such a hit that Samsung's next foldable phone is rumored to draw inspiration from it.





The outer screen is large enough for phone stuff like using social media apps, responding to texts, and checking emails. In the unfolded state, the Pixel Fold is more of a compact tablet, allowing you to multitask. Gaming on the inner screen is particularly enjoyable.





The Pixel Fold takes incredible photos, with a quality that's on par with conventional Pixel phones.





Inside is a 4,821mAh batter that should last anywhere between a day and a day and a half, depending on your usage intensity.





The base Pixel Fold variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs an eye-popping $1,799. Best Buy has slashed the price by an impressive $600, meaning the device can be yours for $1,199 if you get it before the deal expires.





The only requirement is that you activate the phone today but if you need an unlocked device, the carrier will still let you save $500. Amazon has also knocked the price of the phone down by $500.







