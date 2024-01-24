Leaked Pixel 9 renders reveal a huge upgrade we weren't expecting
Yesterday, we got our first look at the Pixel 9 Pro, and the same source has brought us Pixel 9 renders.
The Pixel 9 Pro’s renders took everyone by surprise, leaking much earlier than anticipated, and showcasing an iPhone-like design with flat edges and a redesigned camera island borrowed from the Pixel Fold.
The Pixel 9 renders point to an an even bigger upgrade. The phone is reported to be more compact than its predecessor and sport a slightly smaller 6.1-inch screen.
This is a developing story...
