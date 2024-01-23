Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes

Google
2
Pixel 9 Pro renders leak earlier than expected with surprising design changes
The Galaxy S24 series hasn't even hit the shelves yet and the first Google Pixel 9 Pro renders have leaked, courtesy of Steve H.McFly and MySmartPrice.

Google appears to have given the phone a not-so-subtle makeover and it looks sleeker and more chic than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro also has a flat screen, but the bezels appear to be a tad thinner, though that partly might be because of the monochromatic wallpaper. 

The phone also has flat frames as opposed to its predecessor's curved sides, which give it a sharper look. It's said to measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (12.0 mm when you include the camera bump), which implies it will be a smidge thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro.

The leak also claims that the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.5-inch screen, which would make the display smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.7-inch panel. This sounds odd, given that the dimensions have barely changed but that's apparently because of the way Steve measures screens and the actual size might be similar to that of the Pixel 8 Pro.


Another major change is that the phone will have a new camera island design, which appears to have been lifted from the Pixel Fold, as noted first by 9to5Google. The phone seems to have a huge main sensor and this led MySmartPrice to speculate that the phone might have a variable aperture camera system, which, if true, would make it possible for the phone to churn out sharper pictures with less noise.

The SIM card tray has been relocated to the right of the USB-C port.

While this is not a radical makeover, it's still a dramatic one. The Pixel 9 Pro still has that signature Pixel design with a horizontal camera bar but the flat sides have given it an iPhone-esque look. 

Also, since the leak landed earlier than expected, Google might be planning to launch the phone earlier than the current-gen device, which was announced in October, but keep in mind that no source has said anything of that sort.

