Save $230 on the Google Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage at Amazon

October Prime Day 2024 came and went, but some phones refused to return to their standard price on Amazon. The Pixel 8 is one perfect example. Prime Day knocked this puppy down under the $510 mark in select colors with 256GB of storage. Well, you can now get one particular paintjob at almost the same price. Currently, the Rose model is $230 off, meaning you can buy it for a tad below $530.

256GB Pixel 8, Rose: Save $230 at Amazon

You can currently score $230 off the Pixel 8 with 256GB of built-in storage space, provided you're OK with buying it in Rose. The handset was slightly more affordable during Prime Day, but Best Buy and Walmart don't match Amazon's current offer, making it a no-miss for those who couldn't participate in the October Prime Day shopping spree.
$230 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, that's not identical to what we saw during last week's Prime Day. However, with Best Buy and Walmart selling it at its standard price, it's obviously a great bargain at Amazon. At least, it should be for everyone who missed the Prime Big Deal Days craze and wouldn't wait for upcoming Black Friday Pixel phone deals.

The Pixel 8 is among the best Google Pixel phones on the market. We already have a successor in the eyes of the Pixel 9, but the 2023 model remains excellent with its 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and high brightness levels. Indeed, this bad boy's display is perfectly legible even under the harsh sun, which wasn't exactly the case with the former Pixel 7.

Under the hood, we have the in-house Tensor G3 chip. With this SoC, users get to enjoy the crème de la crème of Google AI. Special features here include Magic Editor, Call Screen and more. However, if you're looking for pure horsepower instead of machine learning, you'd better check out one of the best Android phones instead.

With supreme awesomeness on the camera front and seven years of software support, this puppy makes a top choice for just about any Android user. Be sure to check out our Pixel 8 review for photo samples taken with the 50 + 12 MP rear sensors and 10.5 MP front camera.

Is the Pixel 8 the best bang-for-buck option in the sub-$550 range right now? Depends on your needs. But if you want something with plenty of AI tricks, a great display and camera, plus many years of promised software and security updates, it's definitely among the top choices. Get yours and save $230 on Amazon.

You can also find the Pixel 8 at other sellers:

