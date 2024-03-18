The greatest ever Google Pixel 7a deal is back with a vengeance





Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options $125 off (25%)





What do companies do when they're preparing to unveil a new phone? They start offering old models at substantial discounts to try to maintain their appeal. At 125 bucks less than usual, the unlocked Pixel 7a with 5G support for all US carriers is certainly as appealing as ever... or maybe even more so.





Of course, this is far from an unprecedented price cut, which doesn't make it feel any less special. The last time we saw this exact deal at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy was a little over a month ago , and we once again expect the $125 discount to go away relatively soon.





That means you probably don't have a lot of time to carefully weigh the strengths and weaknesses of a super-affordable Google phone with stock Android, stellar software support, solid Tensor G2 processing power, a reasonably sharp and smooth 90Hz 6.1-inch OLED display, and highly capable 64 and 13MP rear-facing cameras.





Pixel 7a is currently a lot cheaper than the likes of the Normally priced at $499 in a single 128GB storage variant, theis currently a lot cheaper than the likes of the OnePlus 12R and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE while still costing a little more than the Motorola Edge (2023) , which looks amazing at first glance but is unlikely to keep you satisfied on the software update front in the long run.



