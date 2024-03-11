Samsung will release the Galaxy A35 5G in the US but not the Galaxy A55 5G









, the other part of the company's regional statement following that global launch from earlier today might replace that smile with a frown.





We're afraid said A55 model will not come to the US in 2024, which represents a major shift in strategy after the Galaxy A54, A53, A52, A51, and A50 were all officially released stateside in their respective years.





Galaxy A55 5G mid-ranger could have cannibalized the sales of the two S23-series high-enders. While the justification of this potentially contentious decision is not entirely clear at this moment, Samsung is apparently recommending the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE for those not fully satisfied with what the A35 5G offers. In other words, the company probably feared the5G mid-ranger could have cannibalized the sales of the two S23-series high-enders.









If that happens (which is obviously a big if), you're probably not going to miss the Galaxy A55 5G that much after all. Especially if the Galaxy A35 5G is priced aggressively enough for its more than respectable spec sheet and "modern" hole punch design, which will only be confirmed "in the coming weeks."