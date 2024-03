The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 gem is available at its lowest price on Amazon once again

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Now $250 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Motorola Edge 2023 for $250 off its price on Amazon through this sweet offer. The phone has good mid-range performance, a beautiful display, good battery life, and 68W wired charging. It's a real bang for your buck at the moment! So, tap the deal button and snatch one at a discounted price today! $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon









Also, the Motorola Edge (2023) comes pre-installed with Android 13, and Motorola promises that the phone will receive two Android OS upgrades, along with security patches for three years.

This offer is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago when the Motorola Edge (2023) was discounted by $150. Furthermore, it matches the amazing deal we saw during Christmas when the phone was discounted by $250 for the holidays. So, you definitely want to pull the trigger on this deal now and snag a Motorola Edge (2023) at its lowest price while you can, as you'll score a pretty awesome mid-range phone for the price of a budget one.With a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers solid performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Additionally, it can run demanding games such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without issues.The phone also comes with a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is pretty impressive given the budget-friendly price tag. In addition to that, the screen supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy an even more pleasant watching experience when streaming movies and TV shows in HDR10+.On top of its good performance and nice display, the Motorola Edge (2023) takes decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the phone can capture videos at up to 4K at 30 fps and packs a 4400 mAh battery, which provides an all-day battery life. You are even getting a 68W fast-wired charging on board and a charger inside the box.