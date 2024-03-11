Up Next:
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 gem is available at its lowest price on Amazon once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A sweet deal on Amazon allows you to grab the stylish Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space at its lowest price once again. The phone is enjoying a bonkers 42% discount, allowing you to snatch one for a whopping $250 off its usual cost by taking advantage of this deal today!
This offer is even better than the one we told you about a few weeks ago when the Motorola Edge (2023) was discounted by $150. Furthermore, it matches the amazing deal we saw during Christmas when the phone was discounted by $250 for the holidays. So, you definitely want to pull the trigger on this deal now and snag a Motorola Edge (2023) at its lowest price while you can, as you'll score a pretty awesome mid-range phone for the price of a budget one.
The phone also comes with a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is pretty impressive given the budget-friendly price tag. In addition to that, the screen supports HDR10+, which means you'll enjoy an even more pleasant watching experience when streaming movies and TV shows in HDR10+.
With a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers solid performance and can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. Additionally, it can run demanding games such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without issues.
On top of its good performance and nice display, the Motorola Edge (2023) takes decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the phone can capture videos at up to 4K at 30 fps and packs a 4400 mAh battery, which provides an all-day battery life. You are even getting a 68W fast-wired charging on board and a charger inside the box.
Also, the Motorola Edge (2023) comes pre-installed with Android 13, and Motorola promises that the phone will receive two Android OS upgrades, along with security patches for three years.
Yep, the Motorola Edge (2023) is indeed a bang for your buck with its good performance, display, and cameras, and now budget-friendly price tag. So, take advantage of this deal and get yours at a discounted price today!
