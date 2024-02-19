Snatch the Pixel 7a at its Black Friday discount and score a phone with top-tier performance without breaking the bank
The Pixel 7a may be Google's budget smartphone, but its price tag is a far cry from what comes to mind when you say 'budget-friendly price.' However, at the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the Google Pixel 7a, lowering the cost of this awesome phone to almost within the budget category.
Right now, the Pixel 7a is enjoying a 25% markdown at the retailer. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it becomes clear you'll score sweet savings of $125 if you act swiftly and capitalize on this deal today!
Furthermore, we should note that the Pixel 7a is currently at its lowest price on Amazon. Moreover, the phone was enjoying that awesome price cut during Black Friday, so you'll be taking advantage of a Black Friday-level deal if you get a new Pixel 7a through this offer.
The Pixel 7a may fall in the mid-range category, but this bad boy comes equipped with a powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, giving it top-tier performance despite its lower price tag. Additionally, as a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a wields Google's software magic and takes beautiful pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP shooter for selfies. Also, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 30fps.
As for battery life, the Pixel 7a comes with a 4385mAh battery, which should easily last you through even a more intense day without top-ups. Furthermore, the phone sports 7.5W wireless charging. And we should note that wireless charging on a phone at this price is, sadly, a rare sight.
The Pixel 7a is a true bargain. It offers top-tier features such as awesome performance and incredible camera capabilities, despite technically being a mid-ranger. Moreover, the fact that this handsome fella can be yours for less, makes it an even bigger value for money. Therefore, tap that deal button and snatch a brand-new Pixel 7a for less today!
