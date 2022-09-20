Google gives random Pixel fans a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 Pro (VIDEO)

If you're #TeamPixel, here is an exciting video released by Google that is sure to make you turn green with envy. And if you're not #TeamPixel, well, you might turn green with envy anyway. Google set up random Pixel fans to get a sneak peek of the soon-to-be announced Pixel 7 Pro and recorded their responses. To prevent the video from giving away any last-minute surprises, the devices have been scrambled like the faces of Impractical Jokers bystanders who didn't want to appear on television.

Google gives random #TeamPixel members a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 Pro













So what are random members of #TeamPixel calling the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro? Some notable descriptions include "sexy," "nice," and "extraordinary." One of the #TeamPixel members asked, "Can you tell me any of the new features, or is that top secret?" Nice try.





Many of those being asked for their comment wanted to take the phone home with them although one person did say, "I'll be getting one of these." One woman slipped the phone into her shorts and while it was a joke, she was hoping to take a Pixel 7 Pro home with her. After depositing the phone in her clothing, she faced the camera and said "What Pixel 7?" And before the clip ends, we see another woman sitting on a stool who says, "Wait! There's a watch?"





Yes, there is. The Google Pixel Watch will be making its debut alongside the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series on October 6th starting at 10 am EDT. By the way, if you eat plenty of carrots and have refrained from self-play (supposedly bad for the eyes, you know), you can make out in very small letters that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will start on October 6th, the day of the Made by Google event.







While the Pixel 7 series has some aesthetic changes compared to the current models, perhaps the biggest change will be under the hood where the Google Tensor 2 chipset will reside. Recently we told you that a benchmark test of the SoC reveals that it is probable that the same ARM Cortex-A76 core found in the original Tensor chip will be used once again instead of the Cortex-A78.





Besides the two ARM Cortex-A76 cores, the Tensor 2 is expected to once again feature a pair of ARM Cortex-X1 cores and four A55 cores. However, the clock speeds for the cores will reportedly run higher when compared to the first Tensor chip. The multi-core score on Geekbench was 10% higher for the Pixel 7 Pro over its predecessor which suggests that there will be some performance improvements.





The Pixel 7 Pro could feature 3D Face Unlock, which is still being talked about as an upcoming feature drop for the Pixel 6 Pro. This is possible due to the ability of the camera sensor on both phones to produce depth maps of the user's face. Without a depth map, those with malicious intentions would be able to open a Pixel 6 or 7 Pro by putting a photograph of the device owner in front of the camera.

What changes do Pixel 6 Pro users want to see on the Pixel 7 Pro?







If you ask Pixel 6 Pro users what changes they would like to see in the new model, an improved modem would be near the top of the list as connectivity issues have plagued Pixel 6 series users from the get-go. An optical under-display fingerprint sensor or the return to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor would also be near the top.





Faster charging and longer battery life would probably be greatly appreciated. Did someone say they wanted the Dynamic Island on the Pixel 7 Pro? That's a different story. Let's address something that is going to come up next month for sure. When Google started taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6a, it Faster charging and longer battery life would probably be greatly appreciated. Did someone say they wanted the Dynamic Island on the Pixel 7 Pro? That's a different story. Let's address something that is going to come up next month for sure. When Google started taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6a, it offered a crazy trade-in deal that gave those trading in a Pixel 3a $300 toward the price of the Pixel 6a reducing the price to $149.





Considering that many Pixel 6 series users had to deal with bugs since receiving their phones, we would expect Google to reward the loyalty of Pixel 6 users by offering some tremendous trade-in deals. There could be one negative change if the rumor mill is correct. Google is supposedly eliminating the model with 512GB of storage and will give Pixel 7 series buyers the option of buying their handset with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

